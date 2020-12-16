back
Sushma Swaraj On Capital Punishment For Rape
Seven years ago, the brutal rape and murder of a young woman from Delhi sent shivers down India’s spine. This is a throwback to late Sushma Swaraj pleading for capital punishment for the perpetrators.
16/12/2020 5:27 AM
42 comments
Lalit P.14 hours
We all miss u very much mam. ur contribution is priceless.
Chittur M.2 days
Such a wonderful talented woman
Kulbir S.4 days
Hang them and move on.
Sonali P.4 days
An era is gone
Junu Y.5 days
Huge huge respect for her, miss you madam ji.
Samarasam C.5 days
Congress send her for treatment.BJP buried her over night.
Umme U.5 days
Sharia law should be implemented for those culprit, gardan tan se alag. 😡
Lila A.5 days
Very👍
Faqih A.5 days
Words...Words....Words......!
Ravneet G.6 days
Only lady who was having the daring guts but at the same time men sitting there were spineless ..
Rajani S.6 days
And what did the Delhi CM do? Gifted him a sewing machine and a permanent job that would let him touch women.
Gogoi B.6 days
Shushma swaraj, Arun Jaitley, manohar parikkar all gems of india. What personalities were these people.
Anija T.6 days
🙏💯
Adam K.6 days
‘ sad 😔 - here in America USA it also happens to innocent girls
Debojyoti K.6 days
another choti lekhok spotted!
Anwar H.6 days
She was a great lady. She gave visas to hundreds of Pakistanis to get medical treatment in India, especially children. May she rest in peace,
Anil S.6 days
Rest in peace.
Stela T.6 days
Honi chai fasi ki saja, par kab hoga?
Thoko T.6 days
Time has changed. Internet's penetration level has increased. Also parties in opposition do oppose for the sake of opposition. Thats exactly why We need one election all over.
Sushila K.6 days
Enke jaisi leader na koi thi aur na koi hai best leader 👏👏👏👏👏