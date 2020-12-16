back

Sushma Swaraj On Capital Punishment For Rape

Seven years ago, the brutal rape and murder of a young woman from Delhi sent shivers down India’s spine. This is a throwback to late Sushma Swaraj pleading for capital punishment for the perpetrators.

16/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 102K
  • 46

42 comments

  • Lalit P.
    14 hours

    We all miss u very much mam. ur contribution is priceless.

  • Chittur M.
    2 days

    Such a wonderful talented woman

  • Kulbir S.
    4 days

    Hang them and move on.

  • Sonali P.
    4 days

    An era is gone

  • Junu Y.
    5 days

    Huge huge respect for her, miss you madam ji.

  • Samarasam C.
    5 days

    Congress send her for treatment.BJP buried her over night.

  • Umme U.
    5 days

    Sharia law should be implemented for those culprit, gardan tan se alag. 😡

  • Lila A.
    5 days

    Very👍

  • Faqih A.
    5 days

    Words...Words....Words......!

  • Ravneet G.
    6 days

    Only lady who was having the daring guts but at the same time men sitting there were spineless ..

  • Rajani S.
    6 days

    And what did the Delhi CM do? Gifted him a sewing machine and a permanent job that would let him touch women.

  • Gogoi B.
    6 days

    Shushma swaraj, Arun Jaitley, manohar parikkar all gems of india. What personalities were these people.

  • Anija T.
    6 days

    🙏💯

  • Adam K.
    6 days

    ‘ sad 😔 - here in America USA it also happens to innocent girls

  • Debojyoti K.
    6 days

    another choti lekhok spotted!

  • Anwar H.
    6 days

    She was a great lady. She gave visas to hundreds of Pakistanis to get medical treatment in India, especially children. May she rest in peace,

  • Anil S.
    6 days

    Rest in peace.

  • Stela T.
    6 days

    Honi chai fasi ki saja, par kab hoga?

  • Thoko T.
    6 days

    Time has changed. Internet's penetration level has increased. Also parties in opposition do oppose for the sake of opposition. Thats exactly why We need one election all over.

  • Sushila K.
    6 days

    Enke jaisi leader na koi thi aur na koi hai best leader 👏👏👏👏👏

