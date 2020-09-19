Telangana Home Guard Rescues Stranded Dog

When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan
Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera
Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA
When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians
Where There Are Women, There Is A Way
A Bank For Waste Just For Kids
There are still good people. Appreciate him
who save again home guard and Dog, from river😂😂😂 jcb m i right.
HERO!
Mujeeb you are Great. Coz even if a human is struck many people just stand aside and watch like a movie.
Govt officials like bank employee, teachers, IASs should also be honest towards their work.
A very kind and compassionate man. May God bless him.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcNWlTEi2Eo
Great man. May you get happy
I salute him!
Excellent work
Realy a real hero
👍
Excellent
This man's day job is to rescue animals!:
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
14 comments
Saswata C.7 days
There are still good people. Appreciate him
Sthangboi K.09/22/2020 13:21
who save again home guard and Dog, from river😂😂😂 jcb m i right.
Anil T.09/20/2020 09:31
HERO!
Vijay H.09/20/2020 04:59
Mujeeb you are Great. Coz even if a human is struck many people just stand aside and watch like a movie.
Zamir M.09/20/2020 03:27
Govt officials like bank employee, teachers, IASs should also be honest towards their work.
Ila M.09/20/2020 00:41
A very kind and compassionate man. May God bless him.
ViKas S.09/19/2020 17:56
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcNWlTEi2Eo
Piyush V.09/19/2020 17:48
Great man. May you get happy
Devi D.09/19/2020 16:34
I salute him!
Imran K.09/19/2020 15:58
Excellent work
Zubair S.09/19/2020 15:44
Realy a real hero
Krishna K.09/19/2020 15:34
👍
Beena S.09/19/2020 14:03
Excellent
Brut India09/18/2020 18:04
This man's day job is to rescue animals!: