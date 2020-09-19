back

Telangana Home Guard Rescues Stranded Dog

This real-life hero risked his life to protect a stranded canine.

09/19/2020 1:27 PM
  • 48.2k
  • 15

14 comments

  • Saswata C.
    7 days

    There are still good people. Appreciate him

  • Sthangboi K.
    09/22/2020 13:21

    who save again home guard and Dog, from river😂😂😂 jcb m i right.

  • Anil T.
    09/20/2020 09:31

    HERO!

  • Vijay H.
    09/20/2020 04:59

    Mujeeb you are Great. Coz even if a human is struck many people just stand aside and watch like a movie.

  • Zamir M.
    09/20/2020 03:27

    Govt officials like bank employee, teachers, IASs should also be honest towards their work.

  • Ila M.
    09/20/2020 00:41

    A very kind and compassionate man. May God bless him.

  • ViKas S.
    09/19/2020 17:56

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NcNWlTEi2Eo

  • Piyush V.
    09/19/2020 17:48

    Great man. May you get happy

  • Devi D.
    09/19/2020 16:34

    I salute him!

  • Imran K.
    09/19/2020 15:58

    Excellent work

  • Zubair S.
    09/19/2020 15:44

    Realy a real hero

  • Krishna K.
    09/19/2020 15:34

    👍

  • Beena S.
    09/19/2020 14:03

    Excellent

  • Brut India
    09/18/2020 18:04

    This man's day job is to rescue animals!:

