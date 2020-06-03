back
That Moment When Delhi Mob Attacked Cops
This video sourced by the Delhi Police purportedly shows the mob violence that led to the death of Head Constable Ratan Lal. DCP Amit Sharma and ACP Anuj Kumar suffered injuries in the same attack.
03/06/2020 4:27 PM
- 26.2k
- 418
- 113
112 comments
Raul K.5 hours
1) Why Delhi police is so tolerant with rioters, criminals, anti-national ? 2)Why Delhi police didn't shot a single shot in Self defence ? *** Bangladesh police force set an example how to deal with rioters, criminals,and anti-national. *** Big failure of intelligence department unable to identify the Nexus of Islamic Terrorism.
Diggan K.7 hours
Satan wearing hijab...
Sand H.9 hours
Nation needs to be educate. What can You aspect the people who drink cow 🐮 urine ?
Harikesh M.13 hours
चलो एक आंख तो खुली पर बहुत सी जान लेने के बाद brut
Shivamil T.a day
Haha Haha mob ............ this was main reason of riot. ........
Rupak D.a day
Anti CAA andolan ki kya khabar abhi?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Ajay T.a day
Brut is so conveniently showing Delhi police in a bad way. Delhi Police just dont care as long as they are right. In fact you have not shown where Tahir Hussain from the ruling party AAP, killed Intelligence Bureau officer with 400 cuts on his body and dumped him in drain. You won't show Dilbar Negi's body where his limbs were cut before burning him alive. To tell you we just dont care what you portray as long as we are right.
Jayesh W.a day
https://www.facebook.com/689510301177180/posts/2584867721641419/
Mumtaz S.2 days
brown Hitler in New Delhi and a skunk in Tel Aviv. Let’s see who wins the competition of killing the innocent people and make world more dangerous.
Jitender K.2 days
Delhi police is noob . More noob than up police . Useless too
Umar Z.2 days
Communal violence funny word hiding a lot from world it's only hate against Muslim of hindu government
Aashish P.2 days
And Brut will not mention the role of so called peaceful Anti CAA protestant women in killing of constable Rattanlal
Aashish P.2 days
BRUT forget to mention that in this video it was clearly shown how burqa clad peaceful Anti CAA protestant women helped their community members in killing H Constable Rattanlal..
Hashang A.2 days
Violence started after Kapil Mishra's speech
B A.2 days
The peacefuls, as usual
RC M.2 days
Yo !! How many of them people are traveller's .... New Zealand time to close this country from our boarders .., they want to die my violence and kill another countries with pestilence
Zin X.2 days
Muslims are rioters
Vipul P.2 days
look at so called peaceful protestors.....
Darasing H.2 days
hang them bastard
Ron T.2 days
This is not CAA protest this protest is against hindus Dilawer singh Negi was hindu man Muslim jihadi cut his legs arms and then throw him in fire while the man was ALIVE. Would you make video on that!!!! A 15 year old hindu girl was drag in to Muslim AAP member to his house gange raped her several times and then throw her body in to gutter. Would make video on that !!! Anikt Sharma an IB officer dragged to tahir Hussain's house and killed him cut hi head and 6 killer hit him 400 times with knife. Would you make video on that!!! A hindu man Vinod hit with stone on head several time until he died then dragged his body by Muslim group. Would you make video on that!!!!! Ratan Lal a constable killed by Muslim mob while he was try to calm situation down he has 2 daughters and a boy. When would you make video on that!!! Vivek a hindu man attacked by Muslim man with drill in head seriously injured taken to ICU. Would you make video on that!!! Would you make video on his family how thay feeling !!!! Muslim are not the victim they are the persecutor of pre planned riots. All Muslim took their children from school earlier while hindu children still in school why Muslim women took their children earlier!!!!!! In name of construction material truck load of stone ordered and took it on top of the roof. Couple of dozen Petrol bombs found on roof top of AAP leader Tahir Hussain house with himself giving instruction which you can see on videos.