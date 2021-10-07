back

The Controversy Around NCB's Drug Raid

Why were a BJP worker and a private detective seen with Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant after the NCB's alleged drug bust in Mumbai? 👀

07/10/2021 4:53 PM
  • 1.3M
  • 706

Politics

  1. 4:02

    When A Minister Blamed Women For Not Having Kids

  2. 2:18

    No UK Quarantine For Covishield-Vaccinated Indians

  3. 3:19

    When Varun Gandhi Brought Up Farmers In Parliament

  4. 3:20

    The Controversy Around NCB's Drug Raid

  5. 2:32

    A Lunch Invite For PM Modi

  6. 4:30

    When India Slammed Pakistan At The UN

591 comments

  • Kartik M.
    12 hours

    Ariyan khan.Pakra geya..ahe bara bat hai.kon NCB mai hai kon Nahi..kya Farak pata hai..

  • Fareed A.
    12 hours

    BJP ki sajish hai yah

  • Sundeep C.
    12 hours

    Bjp k tatte hn dono

  • Ahasanul H.
    13 hours

    All the free bodies credibility are in toss....post this fascist party started ruling ...

  • Sanju M.
    13 hours

    It's Angry plans😡😡

  • Juned B.
    14 hours

    U r right

  • Mahesh T.
    17 hours

    ఒక్కసారి చూడండి. వీళ్లకు, ప్రైవేట్ వాళ్ళు ఆర్యాఖాన్ ను పట్టించారు NCB కి అంటున్నారు. ఎవరు పట్టిస్తే ఏమిటి, దొంగ దొంగే కద. డ్రగిస్ట్ డ్రగ్ఇస్టే కద. చట్టంలో ఎవ్వరైనా నేరస్తుడుని పట్టుకోవచ్చు అని వుంది క్లియర్ గా.

  • Masum K.
    19 hours

    Vary ugly looking man

  • Lachungpa Y.
    a day

    Because nobody wants to talk about the drugs haul in Gujarat that could almost destroy the youths and surprisingly nobody wants probing. Everybody is just curious over a pinch of salt! Everyone has lost accountability we should have known it by now! Remember, the form of exercising power by this government and it's followers is dreadful.

  • Sahill E.
    a day

    Moddi ke Chatwa Hai

  • Supravat B.
    a day

    Hat bc

  • Gaiphun G.
    a day

    At the end that NCB Dy Director so nervous that he has to read out even for the two sentences briefings

  • MD Z.
    a day

    Fuck off

  • Basu D.
    a day

    Mc

  • ਹਰਜਿੰਦਰ ਸ.
    2 days

    This is all Bjp drama. Trbling ppl. Like Gundas do Vasuli same thing👎 Time to flush BJP 🚽 👎

  • Dthanglo T.
    2 days

    I think this stupid admin dnt watch the news 😂😂...another Goon

  • Kalpesh F.
    2 days

    NCB 😂

  • Rohan G.
    2 days

    In comment section. Peaceful peoples and liberals. RSS and BJP na sab kuch planning keya hai q ke Aryan Khan M hài

  • Dafi D.
    2 days

    Asha hi huwa hai sala

  • Satish D.
    2 days

    Kehna kya chahte ho

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.