back
The Controversy Around NCB's Drug Raid
Why were a BJP worker and a private detective seen with Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant after the NCB's alleged drug bust in Mumbai? 👀
07/10/2021 4:53 PM
- 1.3M
- 9.3K
- 706
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
591 comments
Kartik M.12 hours
Ariyan khan.Pakra geya..ahe bara bat hai.kon NCB mai hai kon Nahi..kya Farak pata hai..
Fareed A.12 hours
BJP ki sajish hai yah
Sundeep C.12 hours
Bjp k tatte hn dono
Ahasanul H.13 hours
All the free bodies credibility are in toss....post this fascist party started ruling ...
Sanju M.13 hours
It's Angry plans😡😡
Juned B.14 hours
U r right
Mahesh T.17 hours
ఒక్కసారి చూడండి. వీళ్లకు, ప్రైవేట్ వాళ్ళు ఆర్యాఖాన్ ను పట్టించారు NCB కి అంటున్నారు. ఎవరు పట్టిస్తే ఏమిటి, దొంగ దొంగే కద. డ్రగిస్ట్ డ్రగ్ఇస్టే కద. చట్టంలో ఎవ్వరైనా నేరస్తుడుని పట్టుకోవచ్చు అని వుంది క్లియర్ గా.
Masum K.19 hours
Vary ugly looking man
Lachungpa Y.a day
Because nobody wants to talk about the drugs haul in Gujarat that could almost destroy the youths and surprisingly nobody wants probing. Everybody is just curious over a pinch of salt! Everyone has lost accountability we should have known it by now! Remember, the form of exercising power by this government and it's followers is dreadful.
Sahill E.a day
Moddi ke Chatwa Hai
Supravat B.a day
Hat bc
Gaiphun G.a day
At the end that NCB Dy Director so nervous that he has to read out even for the two sentences briefings
MD Z.a day
Fuck off
Basu D.a day
Mc
ਹਰਜਿੰਦਰ ਸ.2 days
This is all Bjp drama. Trbling ppl. Like Gundas do Vasuli same thing👎 Time to flush BJP 🚽 👎
Dthanglo T.2 days
I think this stupid admin dnt watch the news 😂😂...another Goon
Kalpesh F.2 days
NCB 😂
Rohan G.2 days
In comment section. Peaceful peoples and liberals. RSS and BJP na sab kuch planning keya hai q ke Aryan Khan M hài
Dafi D.2 days
Asha hi huwa hai sala
Satish D.2 days
Kehna kya chahte ho