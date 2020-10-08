back
The Pilots Who Died In The Kerala Air Crash
“Always keen to help....” The families of the Air India Express pilots are struggling to come to terms with the Kozhikode tragedy.
08/10/2020 4:47 PM
43 comments
Brind R.7 days
RIP !! you are heroes....
Antony T.08/11/2020 16:37
Not kozhikod ...
Sruthi R.08/11/2020 12:18
Rip,, sir...........
Ramesh P.08/11/2020 11:47
Very sad... Rip
Rituparna C.08/11/2020 11:24
Very sad... rest in peace ..my prayers and deepest condolences to all the families for the loss of their loved ones..😞😞
Ravi M.08/11/2020 11:08
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Kanishika S.08/11/2020 09:41
RIP..SIR.
Sophy O.08/11/2020 07:44
💔
Pratima B.08/11/2020 07:33
RIP.
Indranil B.08/11/2020 07:09
RIP
Jaideep P.08/11/2020 04:38
Modi central govt responsible fr aircraft condition as they’ve sold most assets but not invested any; plane didn’t hv landing gears? Unimaginable! Now blame the runway n pilot? Wily Modi at work again not taking ant responsibility! His civil aviation minister at least shd resign! No accountability?!
Hbswetha H.08/11/2020 01:51
Very sad ...rip
Aishwarya S.08/11/2020 00:08
Rest in peace. Brave sons of our nation
Halim T.08/10/2020 23:54
Deepest condolences 🙏🏼🐯🇲🇾
Deborah C.08/10/2020 22:35
🍇🍉🍋🍊🍎🍓🍈🥭🍍 am already in Dubai. i need a good friend. am coming to india.
Azmi A.08/10/2020 21:45
So sad for their loss 💔 Condolences & prayers from across the border ♥️
Kaveri C.08/10/2020 20:15
This is call desh bhakt
Estella B.08/10/2020 19:50
R.I.P.
Sohel S.08/10/2020 18:11
https://youtu.be/U9jlYIqVmu4
Mano R.08/10/2020 17:50
Respect you sir