The Story Of Tagore & India’s First Vegetarian Soap

India's first “vegetarian” soap was endorsed by a famous Nobel laureate. It’s true!

08/31/2020 5:27 AM
14 comments

  • Arunendu R.
    an hour

    Did he follow vegetarian food ? Not seen anywhere !

  • Arun D.
    2 hours

    Keep on marketing-the best soon tooo arive

  • Neelesh T.
    5 hours

    ओ बाबरे ब्रूट साबुन आहार नहीं एक स्वच्छता प्रसाधन है।इसे शाकाहारी साबुन नहीं वनस्पतिसाबुन लिखो।

  • Pratim B.
    10 hours

    .. moi je koisilo... cadbury nhoi aitu asil .. e answer dia question tu

  • Iris M.
    a day

    What a great poet .

  • Bidisha A.
    2 days

    he did mentioned that in ghore baire, Nikhilesh was the inventor. .Sunil also wrote about it in prothom alo...

  • Souvik J.
    2 days

    Godrej Cinthol 😍

  • Jaswant S.
    2 days

    They made soap and were very famous in it but they made refergerter also in which nobody keep soap and godrej almarih for your good clothes and currency and jewelary with small safe. Good godrej.

  • Raman K.
    2 days

    Is this still vegetarian or not?

  • Hemant D.
    2 days

    Still my favourite soap Godrej no. 1❤️

  • Sandip K.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/gVd2obKR8vw

  • Sourav B.
    3 days

    I went to his house 2 times in Kolkata..... Jorasanko Museum...... What a versatile genius he was....

  • Sadashivan N.
    3 days

    Ahead of time in the subject of MARKETING, SELECTING RIGHT AMBASSADOR FOR THE PRODUCT

  • Sanjeev K.
    3 days

    The most disliked video on any political party channel. This is democracy. Kya aapne dislike ki ? Just open the video (link given at the bottom) and press dislike https://youtu.be/OExRBGfhLKc

