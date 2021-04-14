back

Three Women Get Rabies Shots Instead Of Covid-19 Vaccine

These women in Uttar Pradesh were in for a rude shock when they went to a government centre to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

14/04/2021 9:41 AM
  • 49.6K
  • 101

74 comments

  • Ashima B.
    2 hours

    🤦🏻‍♀️

  • Ningthoujam P.
    2 hours

    Well they can now stroll around the neighbourhood without any fear of dog.

  • Susheela T.
    2 hours

    omg

  • Ashley V.
    2 hours

    Yogi sonar UP bana raha hei

  • Uzma M.
    2 hours

    😥

  • Amit K.
    2 hours

    First terminate her .She is just there for earnings in lakh or will take responsibility properly.

  • Annapurna R.
    3 hours

    Ek dr to bola ghutne ke dard thik nahi hoga steroid lagao par kuch din me bina steroid ke thik ho gaya koi report me kuch nahi tha bina pain killer diye injection lene bol diya bahut gadbad ghotala hai sarkari gair sarkari dono me

  • Annapurna R.
    3 hours

    State health hi nahi pure bharat ke bade bade hospital me yahi hota hai nurse ko kuch pata nahi hota adhura gyan parmacist ko padhna nahi aata prescription dr chamber me nahi hote adhe davai to badal badl ke dete hai ye nahi to vo sahi ke hisab se mai bhukt bhogi hoon kai baar private hospital staff se jhagda bhi ki hoon injection dena bhi nahi aata sahi tarike se

  • Naushin K.
    3 hours

    Bjp hai toh mumkin hai🤪

  • Swati B.
    3 hours

    Wtf 😳

  • Kashyap H.
    4 hours

    only.a warning , a suspension ?!! is that all ?????? shame on this country law the mind set everything. if the same thing happens here up to me...I would smashed that Filth guy head to the floors. Seriously.

  • Danish S.
    4 hours

    😂

  • Ahtesham A.
    4 hours

    Sorry state of affairs

  • Rituparna C.
    4 hours

    How horrible is that...😡Where did it happen?..

  • Nain A.
    4 hours

    This is insane !!

  • A.z. B.
    5 hours

    They paying with humans , must arrest them .

  • Meenu S.
    5 hours

    aaj to maine fb khola tak nahi subah se

  • Meenu S.
    5 hours

    mujhe ye samajh nahi aa raha maine ye sab share hi nahi kiya to ye share hua kaise?

  • Sonal B.
    5 hours

    Dhongi Adityanath Govt not spending on Health and Education. Left Health care in mercy of Fake Jholachhap Ayurvedic babas... This dhongi thinks scientific research is a joke, utter disgusting 😡😡😡

  • Vinod C.
    5 hours

    Happened recently

