Three Women Get Rabies Shots Instead Of Covid-19 Vaccine
These women in Uttar Pradesh were in for a rude shock when they went to a government centre to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
14/04/2021 9:41 AM
74 comments
Ashima B.2 hours
🤦🏻♀️
Ningthoujam P.2 hours
Well they can now stroll around the neighbourhood without any fear of dog.
Susheela T.2 hours
omg
Ashley V.2 hours
Yogi sonar UP bana raha hei
Uzma M.2 hours
😥
Amit K.2 hours
First terminate her .She is just there for earnings in lakh or will take responsibility properly.
Annapurna R.3 hours
Ek dr to bola ghutne ke dard thik nahi hoga steroid lagao par kuch din me bina steroid ke thik ho gaya koi report me kuch nahi tha bina pain killer diye injection lene bol diya bahut gadbad ghotala hai sarkari gair sarkari dono me
Annapurna R.3 hours
State health hi nahi pure bharat ke bade bade hospital me yahi hota hai nurse ko kuch pata nahi hota adhura gyan parmacist ko padhna nahi aata prescription dr chamber me nahi hote adhe davai to badal badl ke dete hai ye nahi to vo sahi ke hisab se mai bhukt bhogi hoon kai baar private hospital staff se jhagda bhi ki hoon injection dena bhi nahi aata sahi tarike se
Naushin K.3 hours
Bjp hai toh mumkin hai🤪
Swati B.3 hours
Wtf 😳
Kashyap H.4 hours
only.a warning , a suspension ?!! is that all ?????? shame on this country law the mind set everything. if the same thing happens here up to me...I would smashed that Filth guy head to the floors. Seriously.
Danish S.4 hours
😂
Ahtesham A.4 hours
Sorry state of affairs
Rituparna C.4 hours
How horrible is that...😡Where did it happen?..
Nain A.4 hours
This is insane !!
A.z. B.5 hours
They paying with humans , must arrest them .
Meenu S.5 hours
aaj to maine fb khola tak nahi subah se
Meenu S.5 hours
mujhe ye samajh nahi aa raha maine ye sab share hi nahi kiya to ye share hua kaise?
Sonal B.5 hours
Dhongi Adityanath Govt not spending on Health and Education. Left Health care in mercy of Fake Jholachhap Ayurvedic babas... This dhongi thinks scientific research is a joke, utter disgusting 😡😡😡
Vinod C.5 hours
Happened recently