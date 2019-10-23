back

Three-Year-Old Escapes 35Ft Fall From Balcony

This three-year-old fell from a balcony on the second floor of his house but he was barely hurt. Here’s why…

10/23/2019 6:32 AM
  • 222.4k
  • 298

223 comments

  • Samir B.
    11/12/2019 18:28

    Allah ki rehmat

  • Gween D.
    11/10/2019 16:37

    c’est de sa que je te parler

  • Mary L.
    11/09/2019 22:50

    Vraiment Dieu existe🙏

  • Ronnie L.
    11/09/2019 09:55

    God is good .god saved your child..thank u God..

  • Mailis L.
    11/01/2019 18:52

    Ma parole il a eu un ange avec lui 😱�su

  • Saje M.
    10/31/2019 16:39

    Thank God ☝️

  • Abhishek S.
    10/27/2019 07:56

    Everyone's talking about god, I would say that kid was just lucky.

  • Candy R.
    10/25/2019 11:57

    Rab di Meher 🙏 jako rakhe saiyan, maar sake na koi 🙏

  • R S.
    10/25/2019 08:25

    When God Only such miracles restore and affirm our faith in God.

  • Alexis L.
    10/25/2019 06:35

    Le destin !

  • Ali S.
    10/24/2019 17:14

    God is great!

  • Albulena Q.
    10/24/2019 16:13

    🤔🤔

  • Surojit S.
    10/24/2019 15:36

    God is everywhere

  • Md S.
    10/24/2019 09:28

    Good karma

  • Zafar B.
    10/24/2019 08:46

    My God,miracles are never impossible!!!

  • Asha J.
    10/24/2019 08:38

    God miracle

  • Is H.
    10/24/2019 08:04

    Gifting?.. 😅

  • Renuka K.
    10/24/2019 06:40

    God's grace and mercy. God bless the little angel.

  • Indra N.
    10/24/2019 06:00

    Destiny's child

  • Mugulavalli S.
    10/24/2019 05:29

    Upparwala Sabh Dektha Hai !