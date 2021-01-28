back
Throwback: Sasikala Remembers Amma
"I will guard this party as long as I am alive." It was shortly after this that AIADMK's Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's right-hand woman, was sentenced to four years in prison. Watch her break down as she remembers Amma. #TBT
28/01/2021 2:57 PM
- 18K
- 100
- 11
10 comments
Nick G.3 days
Mathaikutty V.5 days
Disgrace and disaster to tamil people...
Akash V.5 days
Wow really dramatic...
Sushma C.5 days
Chorni
Chitra R.5 days
Drama queen
Jagadish C.5 days
Nice comedy drama😂😂😂😂
Anu N.5 days
Love you
Hervé F.5 days
I'm sad for her. I hope she will build herself for another future. It's good she is free now.
Ranjani R.5 days
Poi thongu
Brut India5 days
