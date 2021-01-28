back

Throwback: Sasikala Remembers Amma

"I will guard this party as long as I am alive." It was shortly after this that AIADMK's Sasikala, Jayalalithaa's right-hand woman, was sentenced to four years in prison. Watch her break down as she remembers Amma. #TBT

28/01/2021 2:57 PM
  • 18K
  • 11

Politics

10 comments

  • Mathaikutty V.
    5 days

    Disgrace and disaster to tamil people...

  • Akash V.
    5 days

    Wow really dramatic...

  • Sushma C.
    5 days

    Chorni

  • Chitra R.
    5 days

    Drama queen

  • Jagadish C.
    5 days

    Nice comedy drama😂😂😂😂

  • Anu N.
    5 days

    Love you

  • Hervé F.
    5 days

    I'm sad for her. I hope she will build herself for another future. It's good she is free now.

  • Ranjani R.
    5 days

    Poi thongu

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Here's what happened when she was released from jail: https://www.ndtv.com/tamil-nadu-news/amid-legal-challenge-tamil-nadu-government-makes-j-jayalalithaas-poes-garden-home-a-memorial-2359176

