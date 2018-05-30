back
Tracked Down, Authorities Investigate Railways Food
These stomach-turning stories of unhygienic food that was served on Indian railways prompted an outcry.
05/30/2018 1:30 PM
- 953.6k
- 11.7k
- 577
And even more
Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark
A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India
Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World
One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal
Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?
India Makes The First Birth Control Drug For Men
419 comments
Sp M.06/15/2018 04:47
This is result of Chalta hai attitude of successive govts and officials handling Railways.
Joseph J.06/13/2018 10:03
Railway food te worst
Joseph J.06/13/2018 10:02
Bastard..nvr get food frm ir
Riyaz A.06/13/2018 07:09
Digital india
Jaanu J.06/13/2018 05:20
chudu rly stn lo Inka Apudu am tinqku
Shayak M.06/13/2018 04:41
no idea what they're talking about! They're just targeting Irctc!
Rajesh G.06/12/2018 20:18
Sudharo
Nikhil M.06/12/2018 18:34
Rohit Joshi
Ajay M.06/12/2018 18:03
Modi ji bullet train chalani hai india
Deepak P.06/12/2018 17:07
Praveen Kumar
Pritha M.06/12/2018 15:48
Sotti e ato baje khabar prottek ta train e..even rajdhani te o...amr o 2013 e koromandal er food khaya golay infection hoa gachilo...pakka 2 month suffer korechilam😠
Atul R.06/12/2018 15:29
Ye desh ke Nam pe dhabba he
Sravan K.06/12/2018 15:19
Yar Ghatiya khana khilate h at much higher cost , railway ka kuchh bhi khane layek nhi rahta , aur passenger ko majburan khana parta h . Biryani ke naam pr ghatiya quality ka rice khilate h , samose me sirf aalu namak haldi hota h . Chay ke naam pr bina dudh ka rangin pani dete h , aur sb chije ka standard price wasoolte h . Iss pr kabhi koi karwahi nhi hua h .
Raghav G.06/12/2018 14:43
Ur thrill bruh😂
Richard V.06/12/2018 13:08
😁
Mousumi S.06/12/2018 11:45
Ami are jibono khaitam na railway ta
Rahul R.06/12/2018 09:34
C'mon bhakts "we want bullet train, wee want bullet train"!!!
Kamlesh K.06/12/2018 08:29
भोजन वास्तव में रेलवे का नही सही दिया जा रहा है।
Neharika M.06/12/2018 08:01
dekle
Sumanth G.06/12/2018 07:03
Anna in modi government see this facilities