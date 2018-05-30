back

Tracked Down, Authorities Investigate Railways Food

These stomach-turning stories of unhygienic food that was served on Indian railways prompted an outcry.

05/30/2018 1:30 PM
419 comments

  • Sp M.
    06/15/2018 04:47

    This is result of Chalta hai attitude of successive govts and officials handling Railways.

  • Joseph J.
    06/13/2018 10:03

    Railway food te worst

  • Joseph J.
    06/13/2018 10:02

    Bastard..nvr get food frm ir

  • Riyaz A.
    06/13/2018 07:09

    Digital india

  • Jaanu J.
    06/13/2018 05:20

    chudu rly stn lo Inka Apudu am tinqku

  • Shayak M.
    06/13/2018 04:41

    no idea what they're talking about! They're just targeting Irctc!

  • Rajesh G.
    06/12/2018 20:18

    Sudharo

  • Nikhil M.
    06/12/2018 18:34

  • Ajay M.
    06/12/2018 18:03

    Modi ji bullet train chalani hai india

  • Deepak P.
    06/12/2018 17:07

  • Pritha M.
    06/12/2018 15:48

    Sotti e ato baje khabar prottek ta train e..even rajdhani te o...amr o 2013 e koromandal er food khaya golay infection hoa gachilo...pakka 2 month suffer korechilam😠

  • Atul R.
    06/12/2018 15:29

    Ye desh ke Nam pe dhabba he

  • Sravan K.
    06/12/2018 15:19

    Yar Ghatiya khana khilate h at much higher cost , railway ka kuchh bhi khane layek nhi rahta , aur passenger ko majburan khana parta h . Biryani ke naam pr ghatiya quality ka rice khilate h , samose me sirf aalu namak haldi hota h . Chay ke naam pr bina dudh ka rangin pani dete h , aur sb chije ka standard price wasoolte h . Iss pr kabhi koi karwahi nhi hua h .

  • Raghav G.
    06/12/2018 14:43

  • Richard V.
    06/12/2018 13:08

  • Mousumi S.
    06/12/2018 11:45

    Ami are jibono khaitam na railway ta

  • Rahul R.
    06/12/2018 09:34

    C'mon bhakts "we want bullet train, wee want bullet train"!!!

  • Kamlesh K.
    06/12/2018 08:29

    भोजन वास्तव में रेलवे का नही सही दिया जा रहा है।

  • Neharika M.
    06/12/2018 08:01

  • Sumanth G.
    06/12/2018 07:03

    Anna in modi government see this facilities