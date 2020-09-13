back

Transgender Community’s Covid Support

In a first, Chennai’s transgenders join Covid fight.

09/13/2020 5:27 AM
  • 130.0k
  • 35

33 comments

  • Girdhari
    17 hours

    Great 👍 👌 👍

  • Anjali T.
    3 days

    Unfortunately the subtitles were their community , which is Harsh reality but such initiatives is actually initiating the message they were part of our community from " beginning" :)

  • Karimulla B.
    3 days

    Salute

  • Kate E.
    3 days

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/362394118044539/?ref=share

  • Inderdeep S.
    3 days

    Great initiative.

  • Ravi M.
    3 days

    Simply great. Really happy to see this .

  • Jeroo B.
    3 days

    Salute

  • Chitra V.
    3 days

    Very touching. So happy to see this happen. Much love ⚘🌿

  • Ranveer S.
    3 days

    Mahan Log bolte hai inko normal human ki tarah traet karo and next sec Why you treating them differently then others if they doing same job like we do But our so called Two face media - Hi let's show this transgender in media and make a fuss about this and exactly that moment media treating them differently then others For god sake Just leave them

  • Mayank K.
    3 days

    This is sooooo cool✌️✌️❤️

  • Bhaskar M.
    3 days

    Make sure is it for real 🤣🤣🤣

  • Sweta P.
    3 days

    ❤️

  • Robin A.
    4 days

    Good job we salute you all

  • Srinivasarao T.
    4 days

    Nice idea...By govt....

  • Ashwini L.
    4 days

    Good initiative 👍🤞🏻🤞🏻

  • Sonali R.
    4 days

    Good to see now they are treated like one of us not as an animals

  • Khan A.
    4 days

    Service to people is service to God # Warriors

  • Hervé F.
    4 days

    Congratulations for their actions. Best wishes of success

  • Junaid A.
    4 days

    Good job. Respect👏

  • Sai B.
    4 days

    finaaaaaaally

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

