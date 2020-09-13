back
Transgender Community’s Covid Support
In a first, Chennai’s transgenders join Covid fight.
09/13/2020 5:27 AM
- 130.0k
- 3.6k
- 35
33 comments
Girdhari17 hours
Great 👍 👌 👍
Anjali T.3 days
Unfortunately the subtitles were their community , which is Harsh reality but such initiatives is actually initiating the message they were part of our community from " beginning" :)
Karimulla B.3 days
Salute
Kate E.3 days
https://www.facebook.com/groups/362394118044539/?ref=share
Inderdeep S.3 days
Great initiative.
Ravi M.3 days
Simply great. Really happy to see this .
Jeroo B.3 days
Salute
Chitra V.3 days
Very touching. So happy to see this happen. Much love ⚘🌿
Ranveer S.3 days
Mahan Log bolte hai inko normal human ki tarah traet karo and next sec Why you treating them differently then others if they doing same job like we do But our so called Two face media - Hi let's show this transgender in media and make a fuss about this and exactly that moment media treating them differently then others For god sake Just leave them
Mayank K.3 days
This is sooooo cool✌️✌️❤️
Bhaskar M.3 days
Make sure is it for real 🤣🤣🤣
Sweta P.3 days
❤️
Robin A.4 days
Good job we salute you all
Srinivasarao T.4 days
Nice idea...By govt....
Ashwini L.4 days
Good initiative 👍🤞🏻🤞🏻
Sonali R.4 days
Good to see now they are treated like one of us not as an animals
Khan A.4 days
Service to people is service to God # Warriors
Hervé F.4 days
Congratulations for their actions. Best wishes of success
Junaid A.4 days
Good job. Respect👏
Sai B.4 days
finaaaaaaally