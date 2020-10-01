back

Trapped In Collapsed Building, Man Shoots Video For Wife

Trapped inside a collapsed building for nearly 10 hours, Khalid Khan recorded a message for his wife in case he didn't survive. Here's what happened next...

01/10/2020 1:27 PM
  • 129.4k
  • 48

44 comments

  • Adaikalam R.
    8 hours

    Happy

  • Nayyar P.
    8 hours

    May Allah SWT take u out.

  • Zoya K.
    8 hours

    Omg allah rehaim 😭😭😭 please help him

  • Ramesh A.
    9 hours

    Thank god

  • Franko A.
    9 hours

    Only a stupid god would destroy your house and save you to go live on the streets....stop making yourselves look so stupid....FATE....WHAT IS SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN, MUST HAPPEN.....NO GOD CAN CHANGE THAT

  • Franko A.
    9 hours

    In the first place your god wouldn't cause all that damage .....your god tried to kill you and you survived ....stop praising ghosts

  • Muthuvelu S.
    11 hours

    😭😭😭

  • Hom M.
    15 hours

    May be I heard wrong but I heard "mobile wali Bhai" 🤔

  • Brut India
    16 hours

    The Bombay High Court took suo moto cognisance of the collapse, deemed it a serious incident: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/bombay-hc-terms-bhiwandi-building-collapse-as-very-serious/article32686360.ece

  • Asha N.
    16 hours

    God save him

  • Mhonchan T.
    16 hours

    Always remember God & live a holy life through out this world till the end.Do amazing things & help the poor & needy .God let you to survive to full fill his purposes.God bless you and your family.

  • Springdale V.
    16 hours

    God loves you...

  • Vineet P.
    19 hours

    Bhai phone kr le na

  • Sanny R.
    a day

    Publicity stunt phone hath me hai allah ka sukriya kar raha hai na ki rescue team ko apna location ke bare me bata raha hai 😁

  • San M.
    a day

    Modi maria

  • Bador U.
    a day

  • Imran S.
    a day

    Alhamdulillah

  • Malik W.
    a day

    Luck favours the brave 💪hemmate marda madate khuda.

  • Ritwika S.
    a day

    ..i.hope u both are understanding my concern now

