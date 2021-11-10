back

Uttar Pradesh Detainee's Dad Accuses Cops Of Murdering Son

"Suicide by drawstring." This controversial death unfolded inside a police station in UP. But is it as simple as they say it is...

10/11/2021 2:57 PM
  • 77K
  • 144

141 comments

  • Nirmala J.
    16/11/2021 01:00

    Unbelievable very shameful

  • Mushtafa M.
    14/11/2021 15:49

    Time will change inshallah, then we show our loyalty not to country but to hindutv 💪💪

  • Moosa S.
    14/11/2021 15:46

    Legal criminals

  • Afzal K.
    14/11/2021 09:26

    Kitna pada likha chutiya hai ye. Jhoot bolne b nai ara

  • Harpreet S.
    14/11/2021 08:23

    Postmartem karvao us doctor se jiska police ko pta naa ho bhi konse doctor se postmartem Kiya hai

  • Mishra H.
    13/11/2021 17:21

    As being a doctor, for such type of suicide u need high amount of negligence that a person is missing in bathroom for 10or long minutes, kitna bewkoof bnayenge

  • Majid S.
    13/11/2021 16:54

    Sad state of affairs

  • Syed I.
    13/11/2021 15:58

    Every Indian Muslim is watching it and keeping this in memory. Soon the favours will be returned.

  • Asif A.
    13/11/2021 09:58

    Extremely disturbing and sad state of affairs . No matter how much Politicians try to Divide us , atleast there are many yet left with a spine to call out this gross injustice and demand action from the responsible Government/Agency irrespective of the cast or religion of the victim. May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏.

  • Manzoor L.
    13/11/2021 09:14

    Shame on them

  • Kashif K.
    13/11/2021 03:07

    See face this handu police how he lying hypocrisy propaganda is culture of hindutva shameless everyday Muslim got beaten by Hindu terrorist police

  • Mani R.
    13/11/2021 02:07

    How man can hang himself frm water tape ..is that possible to do suicide? I think all of them playing big game.

  • Azhar H.
    13/11/2021 01:36

    kuch ni hone wala iss corrupted politics kaa... first question ladke be suicide police interrogation me hi q ki .. aisa kya hua jo us bechara ko suicide hi krne padi... second question... tap plastic ka pipe se fitting h uski wo ladke ke weight se crack q ni hua...

  • Saleem S.
    12/11/2021 18:21

    Ye police adhikari nasey m hai kya ,,,?

  • Mona P.
    12/11/2021 17:51

    Jai bhim movie show this only .. police tragedy

  • Mohammad I.
    12/11/2021 16:14

    Im very eager and want to buy this jacket.... Just imagine when a ribbon is so strong and durable. So what can I say about the quality of the jacket. Can anyone provide me the name and brand of the jacket and shop......?????

  • Aak A.
    12/11/2021 14:03

    Aray bahi sharam kr IPS officer hai tu

  • Mohammed A.
    12/11/2021 13:24

    Need justice...where is the law....u guys will sure go to hell where is cbi.shame shame UP

  • Jawad K.
    12/11/2021 13:19

    Chutiya department Shame

  • Tanuja B.
    12/11/2021 10:41

    What rubbish is he speaking Fear God .....the same will be done to u and ur fellow man



