back
Uttar Pradesh Detainee's Dad Accuses Cops Of Murdering Son
"Suicide by drawstring." This controversial death unfolded inside a police station in UP. But is it as simple as they say it is...
10/11/2021 2:57 PM
- 77K
- 671
- 144
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
141 comments
Nirmala J.16/11/2021 01:00
Unbelievable very shameful
Mushtafa M.14/11/2021 15:49
Time will change inshallah, then we show our loyalty not to country but to hindutv 💪💪
Moosa S.14/11/2021 15:46
Legal criminals
Afzal K.14/11/2021 09:26
Kitna pada likha chutiya hai ye. Jhoot bolne b nai ara
Harpreet S.14/11/2021 08:23
Postmartem karvao us doctor se jiska police ko pta naa ho bhi konse doctor se postmartem Kiya hai
Mishra H.13/11/2021 17:21
As being a doctor, for such type of suicide u need high amount of negligence that a person is missing in bathroom for 10or long minutes, kitna bewkoof bnayenge
Majid S.13/11/2021 16:54
Sad state of affairs
Syed I.13/11/2021 15:58
Every Indian Muslim is watching it and keeping this in memory. Soon the favours will be returned.
Asif A.13/11/2021 09:58
Extremely disturbing and sad state of affairs . No matter how much Politicians try to Divide us , atleast there are many yet left with a spine to call out this gross injustice and demand action from the responsible Government/Agency irrespective of the cast or religion of the victim. May his soul Rest In Peace 🙏.
Manzoor L.13/11/2021 09:14
Shame on them
Kashif K.13/11/2021 03:07
See face this handu police how he lying hypocrisy propaganda is culture of hindutva shameless everyday Muslim got beaten by Hindu terrorist police
Mani R.13/11/2021 02:07
How man can hang himself frm water tape ..is that possible to do suicide? I think all of them playing big game.
Azhar H.13/11/2021 01:36
kuch ni hone wala iss corrupted politics kaa... first question ladke be suicide police interrogation me hi q ki .. aisa kya hua jo us bechara ko suicide hi krne padi... second question... tap plastic ka pipe se fitting h uski wo ladke ke weight se crack q ni hua...
Saleem S.12/11/2021 18:21
Ye police adhikari nasey m hai kya ,,,?
Mona P.12/11/2021 17:51
Jai bhim movie show this only .. police tragedy
Mohammad I.12/11/2021 16:14
Im very eager and want to buy this jacket.... Just imagine when a ribbon is so strong and durable. So what can I say about the quality of the jacket. Can anyone provide me the name and brand of the jacket and shop......?????
Aak A.12/11/2021 14:03
Aray bahi sharam kr IPS officer hai tu
Mohammed A.12/11/2021 13:24
Need justice...where is the law....u guys will sure go to hell where is cbi.shame shame UP
Jawad K.12/11/2021 13:19
Chutiya department Shame
Tanuja B.12/11/2021 10:41
What rubbish is he speaking Fear God .....the same will be done to u and ur fellow man