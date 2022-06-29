What Muslim leaders said about the Udaipur murder
"Islam does not permit this." Two men murdered a tailor in Udaipur to avenge an insult to Islam... but Muslim leaders called their act "un-Islamic."
When Sule Praised Sitharaman's Saree In Parliament
"She wore a beautiful Sambalpuri saree... how dignified she looked," Supriya Sule told the Finance Minister in Parliament. But she was trying to make this larger point.
Uddhav Thackeray: A reluctant politician
This is the story of the first Thackeray who became Chief Minister of Maharashtra... and then left the post in the most dramatic way possible.
Supriya Sule and Shashi Tharoor's secret chat decoded
When Lok Sabha looked like a classroom full of uninterested students. 👀
Modi's surprise gifts for G7 leaders
PM Modi met world leaders at the G7 Summit in Germany, but he didn't leave them empty-handed. Take a look at the presents he brought...
What Amit Shah said after SC's verdict on Gujarat riots
"Like Shiva drank poison, Modi endured the pain of false allegations." This is what Union Minister Amit Shah said after Supreme Court's verdict on the 2002 Gujarat riots...
Piyush Goyal: India will become a $30 trillion economy in 30 years
Minister Piyush Goyal said India will become a $30 trillion economy in 30 years. But will it help in generating employment?
Why was Moosewala's “SYL” removed from YouTube?
Why did the government ask YouTube to pull down Sidhu Moosewala’s latest video?
Jaishankar holds up mirror to Europe on Russian oil import
India was questioned for importing Russian oil. So, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar called out Europe's hypocrisy of sanctions.
When Uddhav Thackeray offered to quit
"Hindutva is breath." Embattled CM Uddhav Thackeray appeals rebel MLAs to come back to Mumbai.
The man behind Maharashtra's political turmoil
Always a formidable force in the Shiv Sena... in 2022, Eknath Shinde's rebellion pushed the Maharashtra government to the brink of collapse.