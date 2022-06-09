When the army pulled a toddler out of a borewell
This toddler fell down a 300-feet borewell. The water level was up to his nose, then the army arrived.
Alexa, play Pasoori
The Pasoori wave washed over Indian kitchens, living rooms, and streets. Here's a glimpse.
The man behind Chaand Baaliyan
If you cannot stop humming Chaand Baaliyan, it's all because of this guy...
The Kumar Sanu of Bihar
Can you differentiate this brick kiln worker's voice from Kumar Sanu's? 👀
The woman of the match
RCB and CSK were facing off on the pitch. But it was this woman's surprise proposal that bowled everyone over. 💗
The story behind the viral cop “assault” in Delhi
When a scuffle between a traffic cop and some locals in Delhi's CR Park turned ugly…
Five-year-old tied and left under scorching sun as punishment
Why was this five-year-old child tied and left on the terrace under the scorching Delhi sun? ⚠ Disturbing visuals
A Wedding Mandap In The Mosque
This Hindu wedding got solemnised at the most unusual of places. 😮
The two sides of the lizard in McDonald's controversy
"Suspect there is some foul play." McDonald's responds to the lizard controversy after Ahmedabad man found dead reptile in his soft drink.
When a school principal was attacked by his wife
This school principal in Alwar left his home to escape his wife. Watch what she did. 😮
Kedarnath temple, a husky and trolls
A husky owner from Noida drew backlash for taking his pet to Kedarnath temple. Here's his defence.