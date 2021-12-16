back

When Union Minister Ajay Mishra Lunged At A Journalist

“Media people are thieves." Union Minister Ajay Mishra lost his cool when a journalist questioned him about the charges filed against his son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

16/12/2021 10:32 AM
  • 21.2K
  • 14

12 comments

  • Rohit K.
    17/12/2021 16:59

    Yehi to real vikash hai

  • Ashish S.
    16/12/2021 16:29

    Time for BJP for introspection

  • ਅੰਜਲੀ ਵ.
    16/12/2021 15:06

    So unfortunate to have such leaders

  • Arshad S.
    16/12/2021 14:09

    Should be arrested and a case booked against him

  • Firdous A.
    16/12/2021 13:57

    Imagine if such an episode happened in congress raj or any congressi one did it all Godi media have starting target from Nehru to Rahul..👍👍 Yes its UP everything is possible 😏

  • Anantha P.
    16/12/2021 13:38

    He should be immediately removed from his post

  • Sam S.
    16/12/2021 13:19

    Actually nothing to be surprised. This parliament has the maximum number of nominees with criminal cases, uapa cases against them but still found worthy of being a nominee MP

  • Brut India
    16/12/2021 13:03

    A Special Investigation Team (SIT) told a local court in Uttar Pradesh that the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a pre-planned conspiracy and not an act of "negligence or callousness." https://www.boomlive.in/law/lakhimpur-kheri-uttar-pradesh-farmers-protest-16020

  • Deepak S.
    16/12/2021 12:12

    Music theme please ??

  • Mahmood S.
    16/12/2021 11:45

    Shameless politicians

  • Muskan A.
    16/12/2021 11:31

  • आशा र.
    16/12/2021 10:41

    Teni has blessings of supreme leaders in BJP. Look how confident he is !

