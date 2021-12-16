back
When Union Minister Ajay Mishra Lunged At A Journalist
“Media people are thieves." Union Minister Ajay Mishra lost his cool when a journalist questioned him about the charges filed against his son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
16/12/2021 10:32 AM
Rohit K.17/12/2021 16:59
Yehi to real vikash hai
Ashish S.16/12/2021 16:29
Time for BJP for introspection
ਅੰਜਲੀ ਵ.16/12/2021 15:06
So unfortunate to have such leaders
Arshad S.16/12/2021 14:09
Should be arrested and a case booked against him
Firdous A.16/12/2021 13:57
Imagine if such an episode happened in congress raj or any congressi one did it all Godi media have starting target from Nehru to Rahul..👍👍 Yes its UP everything is possible 😏
Anantha P.16/12/2021 13:38
He should be immediately removed from his post
Sam S.16/12/2021 13:19
Actually nothing to be surprised. This parliament has the maximum number of nominees with criminal cases, uapa cases against them but still found worthy of being a nominee MP
Brut India16/12/2021 13:03
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) told a local court in Uttar Pradesh that the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident was a pre-planned conspiracy and not an act of "negligence or callousness." https://www.boomlive.in/law/lakhimpur-kheri-uttar-pradesh-farmers-protest-16020
Deepak S.16/12/2021 12:12
Music theme please ??
Mahmood S.16/12/2021 11:45
Shameless politicians
Muskan A.16/12/2021 11:31
आशा र.16/12/2021 10:41
Teni has blessings of supreme leaders in BJP. Look how confident he is !