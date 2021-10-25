back

Where Shah Rukh Khan Finds His Courage

"I tell my two sons, I want to be a woman when I grow up.” At the World Economic Forum in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about drawing courage from family...

25/10/2021 4:57 PM
  • 1.1M
  • 317

232 comments

  • Suprano A.
    14/11/2021 14:16

    https://youtu.be/mqaZfPLPIQM

  • Dhruba D.
    13/11/2021 02:34

    He can do only one thing.... CRY... 😂😂😂😂... WHERE'S THE ACTING?????

  • Hasnain G.
    11/11/2021 15:27

    I'm not his fan anymore 😤

  • Sppriha M.
    11/11/2021 13:46

    PS3 for severely burnt kids?? Better to pay the medical bills for their parents and reduce their burden.

  • Rameen S.
    11/11/2021 13:16

    men like him ♥️

  • Sabine K.
    11/11/2021 02:01

    King of bollywood 👑💖💖

  • Rashmi A.
    09/11/2021 14:19

    https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVwy61btIGL/?utm_medium=copy_link

  • Anoosha Z.
    09/11/2021 10:32

    king 🥺💕

  • Maliha S.
    09/11/2021 07:36

    ❤️

  • Zohha S.
    08/11/2021 11:05

    😭

  • Myma I.
    08/11/2021 04:03

    🥺

  • Amit P.
    07/11/2021 23:09

    Damn. Brut bring f**king Brut. Leaving no stone unturned to set off whatever it takes to sanctify or glorify these minimal creatures having deep pockets.

  • Isfahan R.
    07/11/2021 18:37

    Drug bhi touda ghar me magwe ke dete tou sahi hota

  • Madhurima M.
    07/11/2021 03:14

    Sweet...

  • Kriyanka M.
    06/11/2021 06:15

    and

  • Manoj W.
    04/11/2021 17:22

    Nashedi

  • Athilee M.
    04/11/2021 16:36

    If you want to HACK any Facebook account . without programs . I will tell you how - Go to google browser and type in search → mbc222 enter the first site . you will put the link of the account you want to hack . the email and password will appear.

  • Anita W.
    04/11/2021 15:09

    So lovable

  • Ashok P.
    04/11/2021 09:53

    I may not support Aryan, but I shall support SRK. Why a father will be punished for his son's ill doings?

  • Tim J.
    04/11/2021 09:10

    Fantastic man

