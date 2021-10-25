back
Where Shah Rukh Khan Finds His Courage
"I tell my two sons, I want to be a woman when I grow up.” At the World Economic Forum in 2018, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about drawing courage from family...
25/10/2021 4:57 PM
232 comments
Suprano A.14/11/2021 14:16
https://youtu.be/mqaZfPLPIQM
Dhruba D.13/11/2021 02:34
He can do only one thing.... CRY... 😂😂😂😂... WHERE'S THE ACTING?????
Hasnain G.11/11/2021 15:27
I'm not his fan anymore 😤
Sppriha M.11/11/2021 13:46
PS3 for severely burnt kids?? Better to pay the medical bills for their parents and reduce their burden.
Rameen S.11/11/2021 13:16
men like him ♥️
Sabine K.11/11/2021 02:01
King of bollywood 👑💖💖
Rashmi A.09/11/2021 14:19
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CVwy61btIGL/?utm_medium=copy_link
Anoosha Z.09/11/2021 10:32
king 🥺💕
Maliha S.09/11/2021 07:36
❤️
Zohha S.08/11/2021 11:05
😭
Myma I.08/11/2021 04:03
🥺
Amit P.07/11/2021 23:09
Damn. Brut bring f**king Brut. Leaving no stone unturned to set off whatever it takes to sanctify or glorify these minimal creatures having deep pockets.
Isfahan R.07/11/2021 18:37
Drug bhi touda ghar me magwe ke dete tou sahi hota
Madhurima M.07/11/2021 03:14
Sweet...
Kriyanka M.06/11/2021 06:15
and
Manoj W.04/11/2021 17:22
Nashedi
Athilee M.04/11/2021 16:36
Anita W.04/11/2021 15:09
So lovable
Ashok P.04/11/2021 09:53
I may not support Aryan, but I shall support SRK. Why a father will be punished for his son's ill doings?
Tim J.04/11/2021 09:10
Fantastic man