back

Why Women Beat Men For Lathmar Holi In UP

This is why the women from these Uttar Pradesh towns "stick" to this unique Holi custom... 🛡🎉

03/19/2019 6:29 AM
  • 1.4m
  • 130

And even more

  1. Why Women Beat Men For Lathmar Holi In UP

  2. Meet Swaroop Rawal, The Miss India Turned Teacher

  3. Meet India’s Pinaka Rocket System

  4. Global Who’s Who At Ambani Wedding

  5. Young Blogger Appeals For Peace On The Borders

  6. PM Modi’s Stern Warning to Terror Outfits

106 comments

  • Mohan M.
    04/19/2019 20:13

    Ye kiya he bhai

  • Sengmera M.
    04/18/2019 08:38

    Hahahahahaha so funny..... Traditional custom

  • Ashan A.
    04/18/2019 07:57

    Gu7

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 06:00

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Inzee S.
    04/16/2019 17:11

    Toilet ek prem katha

  • Tanima B.
    04/15/2019 19:57

    see this lathmar holi

  • Priya P.
    04/14/2019 07:19

    i wish ki up se hoti mai v

  • Uma D.
    04/14/2019 04:29

    doesn't look so playful rather revengeful to me...😂😂😂

  • Piyali M.
    04/13/2019 15:13

    Incredible India.

  • Aroj M.
    04/13/2019 13:42

    Joto baje nongra kaj ulta palta kaj amader ey dese..... Hasio payyy

  • Anjali H.
    04/12/2019 15:39

    Jai shri radhe to all of u..

  • Anjali H.
    04/12/2019 15:38

    M nandgaon se hu or ye hmare yaha ki prasiddh holi h lathamar holi khte h ise

  • Karuna M.
    04/12/2019 03:34

    jay sree raam

  • मनोहर म.
    04/10/2019 10:14

    ManoharThakur

  • Suvarna D.
    04/07/2019 04:51

    radhe radhe

  • Miyoko C.
    04/06/2019 15:30

    मनि राना

  • Elai K.
    04/06/2019 13:46

    This is idiotism stupidness and crazyness not good...

  • Runel T.
    04/06/2019 03:59

    Hai Prabhu ano shuk Santi khalai ton d... Prabhu

  • Vinod M.
    04/03/2019 06:58

    Nice

  • Shraddha S.
    04/02/2019 05:52

    😄😄