You’re Never Too Old To Fall In Love

They fell in love, got married and lived happily ever after. At an old-age home.

01/02/2020 3:57 PM
14 comments

  • Chandra M.
    4 hours

    enough time 😂🤣

  • Lovelybaburaj R.
    4 hours

    Engana

  • Soon H.
    4 hours

    Melting my heart ❤️

  • Uzma F.
    4 hours

    Cuteee...

  • ShamRiz M.
    4 hours

    Bless them. No one should be alone no matter what age. I'm happy for them.

  • Aibek A.
    4 hours

    God bless them!

  • Nimisha M.
    4 hours

    😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

  • Pooja K.
    4 hours

    🎊🎊🎊🎁🎁

  • Shailly S.
    4 hours

    Really great...Feeling good for them.

  • Satinder W.
    4 hours

    May the Lord Bless the couple

  • Aditya J.
    4 hours

    ..in this hatefull enviornment something like this will bring tears in your eyes..

  • Ismot J.
    4 hours

    Great for them

  • Priyanjali L.
    4 hours

    Speechless

  • Yahya H.
    4 hours

    Zinda Dil log ..