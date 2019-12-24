Young Boy Dodges Death On Railway Track

This guy found a heart-pumping escape route when he saw a train speeding towards him.
20 comments
Biswajeet S.2 days
He's like life me thori kick chahiye😂😂😂
Saurabh S.2 days
Aap mumbai aa rahe hai😂😂
Nilkamal D.3 days
Thank god it's a goods train.. If it was a passenger train...some shit will surely dropped on his face
Akash V.5 days
Bande me jigar hai
Sanjay D.6 days
Gandu
Mohammed S.12/27/2019 16:17
He's alive🔥🔥🔥
Brut India12/25/2019 04:58
Incidents such as this one are sadly common.
Scarlette T.12/24/2019 15:32
Deaf dumb blind that can't see the train coming before crossing?
Kamal S.12/24/2019 13:48
I have witnessed such an incident at Babughat circular rail some years back. And the victim was a child.
Papia D.12/24/2019 12:44
Supported very thanks
Anumu R.12/24/2019 11:10
I think he had rice on Earth.....!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Moxeangel B.12/24/2019 10:07
With this big bag pack ???
Aditya C.12/24/2019 09:01
If it is a double decker he would have get crushed
Srinath D.12/24/2019 08:51
Destined to live.
Aditya R.12/24/2019 08:29
50k people died , but how ? Train are bigger in size and only run on visible railway tracks
Gaurav S.12/24/2019 08:28
If it would have been a passenger train he would have crushed... But thank god he is alive...
Bhawna Y.12/24/2019 07:58
try this sometime
Aparna K.12/24/2019 07:54
The guys cool is great
Deepa M.12/24/2019 07:25
Why can't ppl use overhead bridges to cross, when they are built for passengers and other passersby ? Why shud u even cross through railway tracks and count your blessings , when u know that it is dangerous ?
Sanmay12/24/2019 07:20
This sums up my life🤣 Lying Flat under the hood 🖕