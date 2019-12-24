back

Young Boy Dodges Death On Railway Track

This guy found a heart-pumping escape route when he saw a train speeding towards him.

12/24/2019 6:58 AMupdated: 01/13/2020 11:33 AM
20 comments

  • Biswajeet S.
    2 days

    He's like life me thori kick chahiye😂😂😂

  • Saurabh S.
    2 days

    Aap mumbai aa rahe hai😂😂

  • Nilkamal D.
    3 days

    Thank god it's a goods train.. If it was a passenger train...some shit will surely dropped on his face

  • Akash V.
    5 days

    Bande me jigar hai

  • Sanjay D.
    6 days

    Gandu

  • Mohammed S.
    12/27/2019 16:17

    He's alive🔥🔥🔥

  • Brut India
    12/25/2019 04:58

    Incidents such as this one are sadly common.

  • Scarlette T.
    12/24/2019 15:32

    Deaf dumb blind that can't see the train coming before crossing?

  • Kamal S.
    12/24/2019 13:48

    I have witnessed such an incident at Babughat circular rail some years back. And the victim was a child.

  • Papia D.
    12/24/2019 12:44

    Supported very thanks

  • Anumu R.
    12/24/2019 11:10

    I think he had rice on Earth.....!😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Moxeangel B.
    12/24/2019 10:07

    With this big bag pack ???

  • Aditya C.
    12/24/2019 09:01

    If it is a double decker he would have get crushed

  • Srinath D.
    12/24/2019 08:51

    Destined to live.

  • Aditya R.
    12/24/2019 08:29

    50k people died , but how ? Train are bigger in size and only run on visible railway tracks

  • Gaurav S.
    12/24/2019 08:28

    If it would have been a passenger train he would have crushed... But thank god he is alive...

  • Bhawna Y.
    12/24/2019 07:58

    try this sometime

  • Aparna K.
    12/24/2019 07:54

    The guys cool is great

  • Deepa M.
    12/24/2019 07:25

    Why can't ppl use overhead bridges to cross, when they are built for passengers and other passersby ? Why shud u even cross through railway tracks and count your blessings , when u know that it is dangerous ?

  • Sanmay
    12/24/2019 07:20

    This sums up my life🤣 Lying Flat under the hood 🖕