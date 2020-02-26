back
5 Ways Drones Will Change Indian Lives
Did you know that flying drones is legal in the country? 👀 Here are five ways these flying objects will change your life.
03/23/2020 1:57 PMupdated: 08/05/2020 1:59 PM
- 28.9k
- 352
- 12
- 2:22
9 comments
Ratnadip S.02/26/2020 19:02
Only increased unemployment
Brut India02/24/2020 05:24
There are as many as 20,000 registered drones in the country, government survey says: https://www.deccanherald.com/city/india-has-20000-registered-drones-says-government-807241.html
Sanjay K.02/24/2020 03:31
What if any costumer will illegally capture the drone and run away?? What will the company do?
कबाड़ी ज.02/24/2020 02:56
Sir we are running an initiative in hisar against single use plastic waste we conduct workshops on the reuse of plastic waste and introduce the concept of ecobrick to students and request each student to make one ecobrick and use them to make structure in their school
Mukesh02/24/2020 00:07
Ajay Domnic
Sumit K.02/23/2020 19:46
Slowly drones from Pakistan and Chain will fly on your head , drop shit and you run into your mom'a , chutia loag it will be tremendous threat to national security. 🐍
ರಾಘವ್ ಮ.02/23/2020 15:36
So now many people defend terrorism in india
Moxeangel B.02/23/2020 15:32
Ppl are randomly using even in pre wedding shoots...😀
Raja02/23/2020 15:23
THEY WERE THERE ON EARTH BEFORE THAT BUT THANKS TO THE MOVIE "3 IDIOTS" THEY GAINED POPULARITY IN INDIA