Animating Photographs Of Historical Figures With Tech

The life of Julian Assange
Fairphone, a smartphone made with parts that can be repaired
Trains in Japan vs. Britain
His arm is straight out of a video game
Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech
The French queen of modular drones
Waiting for Somebody to make Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharajas video.
Amazing
brut
It's creepy
Rabindranath Tagore looked slightly squint 😁
like deep fakes
This some tiktok bs
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Can you get them to say, "Stop using my name!"?
Where are Puli Thevan / Velu Natchai / Deeran Chinnamalai Etc... ?
Looks amazing but scary at the same time. If misused especially by political parties and fake news warriors the consequences in an already polarized society can be disastrous
What software is this?
https://www.myheritage.com/deep-nostalgia
broo
This is scary if used for illegal purposes. For legal proceedings all video evidences will be rejected.
is looking damn real😯
thoughts?
This is amazing and scary at the same time tbh
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
45 comments
Harshad S.4 hours
Waiting for Somebody to make Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharajas video.
Asha R.5 hours
Amazing
Sachin R.8 hours
brut
Shanmila N.8 hours
It's creepy
Tickety K.10 hours
Rabindranath Tagore looked slightly squint 😁
Harmanpreet S.14 hours
like deep fakes
Akhil S.16 hours
This some tiktok bs
Bassim B.17 hours
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Manidipa P.17 hours
Amazing
Abhimanyu G.19 hours
Can you get them to say, "Stop using my name!"?
Veer J.20 hours
Where are Puli Thevan / Velu Natchai / Deeran Chinnamalai Etc... ?
Chetan A.21 hours
Looks amazing but scary at the same time. If misused especially by political parties and fake news warriors the consequences in an already polarized society can be disastrous
Varshas K.a day
What software is this?
Azeem A.a day
https://www.myheritage.com/deep-nostalgia
Hammad S.a day
broo
सनातनी व.a day
This is scary if used for illegal purposes. For legal proceedings all video evidences will be rejected.
Sana A.a day
is looking damn real😯
Sreemoyee B.a day
thoughts?
Sharma A.a day
This is amazing and scary at the same time tbh
Ramesh R.a day
Amazing