Animating Photographs Of Historical Figures With Tech

Watch how technology brought these photographs to life. 😱

02/03/2021 1:42 PM
45 comments

  • Harshad S.
    4 hours

    Waiting for Somebody to make Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharajas video.

  • Asha R.
    5 hours

    Amazing

  • Sachin R.
    8 hours

    brut

  • Shanmila N.
    8 hours

    It's creepy

  • Tickety K.
    10 hours

    Rabindranath Tagore looked slightly squint 😁

  • Harmanpreet S.
    14 hours

    like deep fakes

  • Akhil S.
    16 hours

    This some tiktok bs

  • Bassim B.
    17 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Manidipa P.
    17 hours

    Amazing

  • Abhimanyu G.
    19 hours

    Can you get them to say, "Stop using my name!"?

  • Veer J.
    20 hours

    Where are Puli Thevan / Velu Natchai / Deeran Chinnamalai Etc... ?

  • Chetan A.
    21 hours

    Looks amazing but scary at the same time. If misused especially by political parties and fake news warriors the consequences in an already polarized society can be disastrous

  • Varshas K.
    a day

    What software is this?

  • Azeem A.
    a day

    https://www.myheritage.com/deep-nostalgia

  • Hammad S.
    a day

    broo

  • सनातनी व.
    a day

    This is scary if used for illegal purposes. For legal proceedings all video evidences will be rejected.

  • Sana A.
    a day

    is looking damn real😯

  • Sreemoyee B.
    a day

    thoughts?

  • Sharma A.
    a day

    This is amazing and scary at the same time tbh

  • Ramesh R.
    a day

    Amazing

