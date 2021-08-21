back

Mechanic Transforms Maruti Car Into Lamborghini

When 31-year-old Nurul Haque was bitten by a need for speed, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

21/08/2021 5:27 AM
  • 152.2K
  • 125

104 comments

  • Raj K.
    2 hours

    Sadly rto will never approve

  • Snehasiddha A.
    5 hours

    Really classy horn for a Lambo 🥲

  • Jos H.
    12 hours

    Silchar pa nge²

  • Edius C.
    20 hours

    das auto 🚘😒

  • Harshit R.
    a day

    Look a like a dog wear lion's skin

  • Lamees C.
    a day

    disco lights, truck horns and tangy stickers 🎉

  • Aslam S.
    a day

    Gaddi ka horn 📯 mast hai bhai log😆🤣

  • Raj R.
    a day

    It's not it's LAMBOBHARGINI . What say ?

  • Asif M.
    2 days

    Bro seriously mat kro bhot bekar h😂😂🤣. Isse achi toh normal swift lagti h🤣🤣

  • Hanif I.
    2 days

    your fav😂

  • Richard B.
    2 days

    Geda

  • Rithyan S.
    2 days

    Puncture banatey banatey kaha nikal gaye ye log😆

  • Muhammad N.
    2 days

    Agar isse lamborghini ise kehte hai toh lanat ho lamborghini pe finally tha horn was awesome 🙂 keep it up more power to you 👍

  • Md A.
    2 days

    Design is ok but colour and lighting is poor🤔🤔

  • Jai B.
    3 days

    But it's illegal.

  • Sreelaja K.
    3 days

    Good job bro. ...he really used his time well in creating a wonder car

  • Anupam S.
    3 days

    What happened to you Brut..? Matlab kuch bhi! 😂

  • Farhan H.
    3 days

    People trolling him who can't even fix a fan of their own house😂😂

  • Jassin D.
    3 days

    It's ugly ass hell and doesn't look like a sportscar let alone a Lamborghini.

  • Rajat J.
    3 days

    Gazab maal phuka hai sabne.. kis angel se LameBoreGhini dikh rahi?💀😂