Meet The Doogie Howser of Engineering In India

Kasibhatta Samhitha, 16, is Telangana's youngest female engineer.
248 comments
Md A.07/02/2018 08:18
ya bro i rember her
Vijayakumar M.07/01/2018 08:07
Some rare ppl 'll get their own identity by expressing the ideas into actions . But they should travel into the right path to make the world better place to live.. Let support them
Govindan K.07/01/2018 05:30
Yes proceed. Allthebest
Rohith S.07/01/2018 04:09
, she was also doing on solar particles, you may find some ideas from her !
Swastika O.06/30/2018 21:33
. 5 saal me solar system seekho kuch😂
Aditi K.06/30/2018 18:49
hmmm
Shalini R.06/30/2018 17:51
what the hell was I doing at the age of 10?!😂
Mohit M.06/30/2018 16:40
Aur haal chaal kya hai thik hai ki nahi
Gowrishankar P.06/30/2018 16:13
Super
Gaurav A.06/30/2018 16:03
Reading BLT😂😂 doubt her electrical degree
Khushi M.06/30/2018 10:25
kuch seekho!
Avijit D.06/30/2018 09:38
inspiration for u.....go ahead ❤️
Niharika G.06/30/2018 09:21
your college has such cool people
Mohit S.06/30/2018 07:41
she is female version of sheldon lee cooper Sagar Kashyap.
Arif P.06/30/2018 04:50
Guys she was my classmate
Haidar A.06/30/2018 03:24
I salute my sister
Anoop P.06/29/2018 22:28
💯
Sayyad A.06/29/2018 19:41
A p j abdul kalam zindabaad
Trisha B.06/29/2018 18:02
God gifted💯
Shashank V.06/29/2018 17:45
nelagey undhi