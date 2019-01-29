back

Mumbaikars Have To Work Countless Hours To Buy An iPhone X

How long do you need to work to buy an iPhone X? 📱💸

01/19/2019 7:04 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 8:35 AM
  • 99.2k
  • 167

And even more

  1. 3:03

    Ladakh Homestay Owner Knits Sweaters to Survive

  2. 3:46

    Rahul Gandhi On Job Losses, Slow Economy

  3. 3:45

    Job Crisis Crushing India's Millennials

  4. 10:23

    The Shashi Tharoor Oxford Union Storm Of 2015

  5. 3:53

    Narayana Murthy’s Alarming Prognosis For India’s GDP

  6. 5:56

    Raghuram Rajan On Propelling India’s Economy Forward

72 comments

  • Harsh S.
    01/29/2019 10:48

    😂😂😂😂😂

  • Abhishek K.
    01/26/2019 08:58

    please tell me about urs!!!

  • Shreya S.
    01/22/2019 16:31

    Ma’am

  • Prabhjeet M.
    01/21/2019 15:57

    Just make up your mind first, you need iPhone or something else!

  • Sandeep V.
    01/20/2019 19:32

    Longest hours is completely sync with facility of country provided and salary 😂😂😂 don't compare with Europe us and oceania there you pay 50$ and no matter how expensive phone is it in your pocket 😂😂😂

  • Sudipto S.
    01/20/2019 18:40

    Ritika Gupta Das see this

  • Ashwin K.
    01/20/2019 18:19

    lets move to Zurich

  • Arnab B.
    01/20/2019 18:12

    And how much TIME do you need to realize that it's f**king worth it?

  • Kishor P.
    01/20/2019 11:39

    We indians are under paid employees

  • Jasdeep S.
    01/20/2019 10:32

    Yeaahhh niceee

  • Vani M.
    01/20/2019 08:24

    🤤

  • Nikhil A.
    01/20/2019 07:42

    Why buy it? It's the biggest waste of money. Only idiots buy it to show off

  • Nikhil P.
    01/20/2019 07:34

    simple calculation 😅😅

  • Praveen E.
    01/20/2019 07:23

    . Unga company phone vaanga evlo kashta padanum. Aniyaya velai ku sale panringa.

  • Rahul S.
    01/20/2019 07:09

    dekh lo bhai

  • Rahul B.
    01/20/2019 05:09

    In Pakistan 10 min

  • Govardhan N.
    01/20/2019 03:05

    😂😂😂😂 owners of X n Xs Max, how many hrs of over time ??

  • Danish T.
    01/19/2019 21:46

    do i even need to work? I have your card nigga 😂

  • أحمد ف.
    01/19/2019 21:00

    Syed Muhammad Nawaz

  • Parmeet S.
    01/19/2019 20:28

    Wait for 0:29 😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.