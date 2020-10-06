The Ventilator Made From Scraps
A Key Invention For Covid-19
Is This What Flying Is Now?
Jio & Facebook To Kickstart WhatsApp Shopping
Differently-Abled Workers Stitch Crucial PPE Kits
Made-In-India Ventilators
Plz see this video also bhai ji
The World is important not religion
Awesome
Its ambu bag
Kya scene
This is not a ventilator for human beings, and making a ventilator is not a school boys summer holiday project, 😐 sorry
Masha Allah. Excellent Job
In the time when iphone 11Max pro is available in the market, you want people to use Nokia 1100. Chal kya rha ha sir ? Yeh jugad ke bharose chalna chodo.
Bomb banana sikh raha hoga lage hath ye bhi bana liya
Good innovation need people like you from Kashmir who work for humanity 👍
Fir b ye hain tou Kashmir ka 😉
Hahaha ... Tum isko count kerna choro !
Well done Son. God bless you.
Genius 👍
But
Whatsoever. ..it's an innovation out of waste. ..n he can develop.these things for betterment of human.
If you use this the patient will die
So proud of you love from Srinagar
Indian talent gets ONLY Certificate in India once they get WEST appreciation n approval India also praise them
Brilliant work
But these talented people are not recognized by the government is reality and that's why no one wants to work in India.
Very good , corporatea should learn from him
126 comments
Mohd I.9 hours
Plz see this video also bhai ji The World is important not religion
Chintalpudi H.12 hours
Awesome
Siddhpura N.13 hours
Its ambu bag
Muhammad T.16 hours
Kya scene
Arjun B.17 hours
This is not a ventilator for human beings, and making a ventilator is not a school boys summer holiday project, 😐 sorry
Nadeem D.17 hours
Masha Allah. Excellent Job
Yogit P.19 hours
In the time when iphone 11Max pro is available in the market, you want people to use Nokia 1100. Chal kya rha ha sir ? Yeh jugad ke bharose chalna chodo.
Mani M.21 hours
Bomb banana sikh raha hoga lage hath ye bhi bana liya
Koolkarni K.a day
Good innovation need people like you from Kashmir who work for humanity 👍
Músãdîq H.a day
Fir b ye hain tou Kashmir ka 😉 Hahaha ... Tum isko count kerna choro !
Johnson A.a day
Well done Son. God bless you.
Rahul Y.a day
Genius 👍
Zeeshaan O.a day
But
Bandanaz S.a day
Whatsoever. ..it's an innovation out of waste. ..n he can develop.these things for betterment of human.
Sasi K.a day
If you use this the patient will die
Suzanne B.a day
So proud of you love from Srinagar
Naz B.a day
Indian talent gets ONLY Certificate in India once they get WEST appreciation n approval India also praise them
Shivani P.a day
Brilliant work
Sujit J.a day
But these talented people are not recognized by the government is reality and that's why no one wants to work in India.
Ritu B.a day
Very good , corporatea should learn from him