back

The Ventilator Made From Scraps

This innovator from Srinagar just made a ventilator out of household junk.👏👏

06/10/2020 4:57 AM
  • 227.0k
  • 157

And even more

  1. 2:20

    The Ventilator Made From Scraps

  2. 1:33

    A Key Invention For Covid-19

  3. 2:14

    Is This What Flying Is Now?

  4. 2:26

    Jio & Facebook To Kickstart WhatsApp Shopping

  5. 1:32

    Differently-Abled Workers Stitch Crucial PPE Kits

  6. 3:01

    Made-In-India Ventilators

126 comments

  • Mohd I.
    9 hours

    Plz see this video also bhai ji The World is important not religion

  • Chintalpudi H.
    12 hours

    Awesome

  • Siddhpura N.
    13 hours

    Its ambu bag

  • Muhammad T.
    16 hours

    Kya scene

  • Arjun B.
    17 hours

    This is not a ventilator for human beings, and making a ventilator is not a school boys summer holiday project, 😐 sorry

  • Nadeem D.
    17 hours

    Masha Allah. Excellent Job

  • Yogit P.
    19 hours

    In the time when iphone 11Max pro is available in the market, you want people to use Nokia 1100. Chal kya rha ha sir ? Yeh jugad ke bharose chalna chodo.

  • Mani M.
    21 hours

    Bomb banana sikh raha hoga lage hath ye bhi bana liya

  • Koolkarni K.
    a day

    Good innovation need people like you from Kashmir who work for humanity 👍

  • Músãdîq H.
    a day

    Fir b ye hain tou Kashmir ka 😉 Hahaha ... Tum isko count kerna choro !

  • Johnson A.
    a day

    Well done Son. God bless you.

  • Rahul Y.
    a day

    Genius 👍

  • Zeeshaan O.
    a day

    But

  • Bandanaz S.
    a day

    Whatsoever. ..it's an innovation out of waste. ..n he can develop.these things for betterment of human.

  • Sasi K.
    a day

    If you use this the patient will die

  • Suzanne B.
    a day

    So proud of you love from Srinagar

  • Naz B.
    a day

    Indian talent gets ONLY Certificate in India once they get WEST appreciation n approval India also praise them

  • Shivani P.
    a day

    Brilliant work

  • Sujit J.
    a day

    But these talented people are not recognized by the government is reality and that's why no one wants to work in India.

  • Ritu B.
    a day

    Very good , corporatea should learn from him