This Auto-rickshaw Is A Hi-Tech Home

A 23-year-old architect and his team in Tamil Nadu converted an auto-rickshaw into a home on wheels! 😯

19/10/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 21/10/2020 11:42 AM
  • 314.2K
  • 215

126 comments

  • Asnath G.
    2 hours

    Amazing talent

  • Bhalchandra M.
    4 hours

    Romba super dear..😘😍🤗👌👌👍👍 you took too much efforts and made an extra ordinary innovation.. grand salute.

  • Anusha K.
    6 hours

    Awesome idea sir

  • Falguni T.
    8 hours

    Excellent. This can be such a game changer for indian homeless. Please do share with Anand Mahindra, he appreciates such innovation and can help you take this forward

  • Rajesh B.
    10 hours

    An architect from tamilnadu is speaking his own language to describe a amazing creativity.. But people from so called smart city Bbsr (Odisha) will speak Hindi whenever they get a chance to speak.. Ignorance at its peak.

  • Zakir A.
    11 hours

    It could be better in 4wheel insted of 3W...

  • Nidhi B.
    11 hours

    This is very common in us

  • Salim P.
    11 hours

    Nice

  • Deep N.
    14 hours

    Nice job

  • Thakur D.
    14 hours

    Brut India Its not at all a high tech home. Read the meaning of technology. IThis home is more of a Jugaad home

  • Ishrah C.
    15 hours

    insaneeee

  • Mantutarini M.
    15 hours

    Hi all of!;!;!1¿???¿??¿??¿¿¿¿¿??¿??? . And no need Nan kjíí

  • Samira F.
    16 hours

    God bless him

  • Fouzia A.
    17 hours

    Woow i thought its possible only in foreign countries coz me n my children always watch tiny house nation n keep on dreaming..great dears keep it up .make your own channel .build more like this good luck.you r really an inspiration...happiness come in small morsels...

  • Jo J.
    17 hours

    It’s called Tiny home. These days it’s trendy and very affordable living.

  • Parag S.
    20 hours

    Ronak Shah

  • Venu P.
    20 hours

    manam kuda swish mida try pannange mama 🔥

  • Ban K.
    20 hours

    Woww...its window is d most genius...other than that he just made d basic base of box n we wasting our time to hear where he arange d stuf he bought from d shop...what a clever man...bravo....bravo..

  • Ban K.
    20 hours

    How long does you think it gonna last without constant repair...anyone

  • Hussain A.
    a day

    Excellent

