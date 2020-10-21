back
This Auto-rickshaw Is A Hi-Tech Home
A 23-year-old architect and his team in Tamil Nadu converted an auto-rickshaw into a home on wheels! 😯
19/10/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 21/10/2020 11:42 AM
126 comments
Asnath G.2 hours
Amazing talent
Bhalchandra M.4 hours
Romba super dear..😘😍🤗👌👌👍👍 you took too much efforts and made an extra ordinary innovation.. grand salute.
Anusha K.6 hours
Awesome idea sir
Falguni T.8 hours
Excellent. This can be such a game changer for indian homeless. Please do share with Anand Mahindra, he appreciates such innovation and can help you take this forward
Rajesh B.10 hours
An architect from tamilnadu is speaking his own language to describe a amazing creativity.. But people from so called smart city Bbsr (Odisha) will speak Hindi whenever they get a chance to speak.. Ignorance at its peak.
Zakir A.11 hours
It could be better in 4wheel insted of 3W...
Nidhi B.11 hours
This is very common in us
Salim P.11 hours
Nice
Deep N.14 hours
Nice job
Thakur D.14 hours
Brut India Its not at all a high tech home. Read the meaning of technology. IThis home is more of a Jugaad home
Ishrah C.15 hours
insaneeee
Mantutarini M.15 hours
Hi all of!;!;!1¿???¿??¿??¿¿¿¿¿??¿??? . And no need Nan kjíí
Samira F.16 hours
God bless him
Fouzia A.17 hours
Woow i thought its possible only in foreign countries coz me n my children always watch tiny house nation n keep on dreaming..great dears keep it up .make your own channel .build more like this good luck.you r really an inspiration...happiness come in small morsels...
Jo J.17 hours
It’s called Tiny home. These days it’s trendy and very affordable living.
Parag S.20 hours
Ronak Shah
Venu P.20 hours
manam kuda swish mida try pannange mama 🔥
Ban K.20 hours
Woww...its window is d most genius...other than that he just made d basic base of box n we wasting our time to hear where he arange d stuf he bought from d shop...what a clever man...bravo....bravo..
Ban K.20 hours
How long does you think it gonna last without constant repair...anyone
Hussain A.a day
Excellent