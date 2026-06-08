Culture & Lifestyle
Fashion

Diljit Dosanjh song row

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's song Aroma is facing criticism over a lyric that uses the word "chakka" while praising traditional masculinity. LGBTQIA+ creators and activists argue that the term has long been used as a slur against transgender and gender-nonconforming people. The backlash gained momentum during Pride Month after translations of the Punjabi lyrics circulated online, sparking a wider debate about representation, casual slurs and accountability in mainstream music. The controversy has also drawn comparisons to earlier criticism surrounding Diljit's song Lak 28 Kudi Da, which he later stopped performing following backlash.
Published on
08
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Brut Drip | The dress code at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet
Brut Drip | The dress code at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet
To be continued
Brut Drip | The dress code at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet
Brut Drip | The dress code at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet
Culture & Lifestyle
Fashion

Diljit Dosanjh song row

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's song Aroma is facing criticism over a lyric that uses the word "chakka" while praising traditional masculinity. LGBTQIA+ creators and activists argue that the term has long been used as a slur against transgender and gender-nonconforming people. The backlash gained momentum during Pride Month after translations of the Punjabi lyrics circulated online, sparking a wider debate about representation, casual slurs and accountability in mainstream music. The controversy has also drawn comparisons to earlier criticism surrounding Diljit's song Lak 28 Kudi Da, which he later stopped performing following backlash.
Publié le
08
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Brut Drip | The dress code at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet
À suivre
Brut Drip | The dress code at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet

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