Manish Malhotra speaks to Brut at Paris Couture Week
Brut caught up with Manish Malhotra on the sidelines of Paris Couture Week, where he opened up about representing India on a global stage, drawing inspiration from his late mother, and why, even after decades in fashion, the nerves never go away.
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Manish Malhotra speaks to Brut at Paris Couture Week
Brut caught up with Manish Malhotra on the sidelines of Paris Couture Week, where he opened up about representing India on a global stage, drawing inspiration from his late mother, and why, even after decades in fashion, the nerves never go away.
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