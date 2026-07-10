Culture & Lifestyle
Fashion

Manish Malhotra speaks to Brut at Paris Couture Week

Brut caught up with Manish Malhotra on the sidelines of Paris Couture Week, where he opened up about representing India on a global stage, drawing inspiration from his late mother, and why, even after decades in fashion, the nerves never go away.
Published on
10
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Drip check | Fashion in sports
Drip check | Fashion in sports
To be continued
Drip check | Fashion in sports
Drip check | Fashion in sports
Culture & Lifestyle
Fashion

Manish Malhotra speaks to Brut at Paris Couture Week

Brut caught up with Manish Malhotra on the sidelines of Paris Couture Week, where he opened up about representing India on a global stage, drawing inspiration from his late mother, and why, even after decades in fashion, the nerves never go away.
Publié le
10
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Drip check | Fashion in sports
À suivre
Drip check | Fashion in sports

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