Meet the Indians attending the Met Gala 2026…
The Met Gala is held every year on the first Monday of May, raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year’s theme is “Costume Art,” and the dress code is “Fashion is art.”
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Meet the Indians attending the Met Gala 2026…
The Met Gala is held every year on the first Monday of May, raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year’s theme is “Costume Art,” and the dress code is “Fashion is art.”
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