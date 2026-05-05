Culture & Lifestyle
Fashion

Meet the Indians attending the Met Gala 2026…

The Met Gala is held every year on the first Monday of May, raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year’s theme is “Costume Art,” and the dress code is “Fashion is art.”
Published on
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Brut Drip | Indian fashion goes global
Brut Drip | Indian fashion goes global
To be continued
Brut Drip | Indian fashion goes global
Brut Drip | Indian fashion goes global
Culture & Lifestyle
Fashion

Meet the Indians attending the Met Gala 2026…

The Met Gala is held every year on the first Monday of May, raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year’s theme is “Costume Art,” and the dress code is “Fashion is art.”
Publié le
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Brut Drip | Indian fashion goes global
À suivre
Brut Drip | Indian fashion goes global

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