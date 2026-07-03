Brut tests Huma Qureshi's sign language knowledge

We’ve seen her take on roles that are less heard of. For her next big screen role, she takes the role of the first desi hitwoman. But that isn’t it. She can neither hear you nor speak 😲. In a conversation with Brut, actor Huma Qureshi talked about what challenges she faced taking upon the role, her experience with learning the sign language (which she was tested on during the conversation) and how people with disabilities are much more than their disability itself. Watch the full video on YouTube.