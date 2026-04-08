Culture & Lifestyle
Social Media

Mahakumbh's viral IIT Baba gets married

Remember IIT Baba from Mahakumbh 2025? Abhay Singh is back in the spotlight but this time, for a very different reason. On 15 February, he tied the knot with Pratika, an engineer from Karnataka. Once known for his spiritual journey, Abhay now calls this new phase a blend of “spirituality and modern thinking.” From the ghats of Mahakumbh to married life, his story just took an unexpected turn.
Published on
08
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
What are we leaving behind in the mountains?
What are we leaving behind in the mountains?
To be continued
What are we leaving behind in the mountains?
What are we leaving behind in the mountains?
Culture & Lifestyle
Social Media

Mahakumbh's viral IIT Baba gets married

Remember IIT Baba from Mahakumbh 2025? Abhay Singh is back in the spotlight but this time, for a very different reason. On 15 February, he tied the knot with Pratika, an engineer from Karnataka. Once known for his spiritual journey, Abhay now calls this new phase a blend of “spirituality and modern thinking.” From the ghats of Mahakumbh to married life, his story just took an unexpected turn.
Publié le
08
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
What are we leaving behind in the mountains?
À suivre
What are we leaving behind in the mountains?

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