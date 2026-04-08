Mahakumbh's viral IIT Baba gets married

Remember IIT Baba from Mahakumbh 2025? Abhay Singh is back in the spotlight but this time, for a very different reason. On 15 February, he tied the knot with Pratika, an engineer from Karnataka. Once known for his spiritual journey, Abhay now calls this new phase a blend of “spirituality and modern thinking.” From the ghats of Mahakumbh to married life, his story just took an unexpected turn.