Culture & Lifestyle
Social Media

Welcomes baby girl

After three generations, a baby girl was finally born into this family, and they made sure her arrival was celebrated in a way no one would forget. :sparkling_heart: It’s not news, but it might make your day. Here’s Brut’s Moment of the Day… Brut Moments brings you heartwarming stories we come across, because some moments deserve to be shared.
Published on
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Alia Bhatt recreates India's Got Latent moment
Alia Bhatt recreates India's Got Latent moment
To be continued
Alia Bhatt recreates India's Got Latent moment
Alia Bhatt recreates India's Got Latent moment
Culture & Lifestyle
Social Media

Welcomes baby girl

After three generations, a baby girl was finally born into this family, and they made sure her arrival was celebrated in a way no one would forget. :sparkling_heart: It’s not news, but it might make your day. Here’s Brut’s Moment of the Day… Brut Moments brings you heartwarming stories we come across, because some moments deserve to be shared.
Publié le
01
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Alia Bhatt recreates India's Got Latent moment
À suivre
Alia Bhatt recreates India's Got Latent moment

On the same topic

alia-bhatt-recreates-india-s-got-latent-moment
Alia Bhatt recreates India's Got Latent moment
india-s-got-latent-contestant-gets-emotional
India's Got Latent contestant gets emotional
army-officer-s-emotional-moment
Army officer's emotional moment
passport-debate
PASSPORT DEBATE
from-95-to-a-perfect-500-500
From 95% to a perfect 500/500
why-this-guwahati-businessman-vent-viral-for-a-birthday-celebration
Why this Guwahati businessman vent viral for a birthday celebration

To learn more

No items found.