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We don’t pay our taxes so the police can beat us up: Comic Raunaq Rajani

Stand Up Comic Raunaq Rajani accused the Mumbai Police of using excessive force at the Shivaji Park protest on 22 July, saying his wife sustained a fractured rib after she was allegedly pushed and kicked by a police officer during their detention.
Published on
27
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Foreigner gets facial in Delhi
Foreigner gets facial in Delhi
To be continued
Foreigner gets facial in Delhi
Foreigner gets facial in Delhi
Stand-up comic Raunaq Rajani alleged that he and his wife were assaulted during a protest in Mumbai on July 22. In a statement shared after the incident, Rajani said, “My wife’s rib has been fractured by a policeman,” while describing what happened during the protest. Rajani said he filed a complaint at Shivaji Park Police Station regarding the alleged incident. As of publishing, the Mumbai Police had not issued a response to his allegations. The comedian also questioned the use of police force, saying, “We don’t pay our taxes so the police can beat us up.”
Culture & Lifestyle
Social Media

We don’t pay our taxes so the police can beat us up: Comic Raunaq Rajani

Stand Up Comic Raunaq Rajani accused the Mumbai Police of using excessive force at the Shivaji Park protest on 22 July, saying his wife sustained a fractured rib after she was allegedly pushed and kicked by a police officer during their detention.
Publié le
27
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Foreigner gets facial in Delhi
À suivre
Foreigner gets facial in Delhi
Stand-up comic Raunaq Rajani alleged that he and his wife were assaulted during a protest in Mumbai on July 22. In a statement shared after the incident, Rajani said, “My wife’s rib has been fractured by a policeman,” while describing what happened during the protest. Rajani said he filed a complaint at Shivaji Park Police Station regarding the alleged incident. As of publishing, the Mumbai Police had not issued a response to his allegations. The comedian also questioned the use of police force, saying, “We don’t pay our taxes so the police can beat us up.”

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