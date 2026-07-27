We don’t pay our taxes so the police can beat us up: Comic Raunaq Rajani
Stand Up Comic Raunaq Rajani accused the Mumbai Police of using excessive force at the Shivaji Park protest on 22 July, saying his wife sustained a fractured rib after she was allegedly pushed and kicked by a police officer during their detention.
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Stand-up comic Raunaq Rajani alleged that he and his wife were assaulted during a protest in Mumbai on July 22. In a statement shared after the incident, Rajani said, “My wife’s rib has been fractured by a policeman,” while describing what happened during the protest. Rajani said he filed a complaint at Shivaji Park Police Station regarding the alleged incident. As of publishing, the Mumbai Police had not issued a response to his allegations. The comedian also questioned the use of police force, saying, “We don’t pay our taxes so the police can beat us up.”
We don’t pay our taxes so the police can beat us up: Comic Raunaq Rajani
Stand Up Comic Raunaq Rajani accused the Mumbai Police of using excessive force at the Shivaji Park protest on 22 July, saying his wife sustained a fractured rib after she was allegedly pushed and kicked by a police officer during their detention.
/
/
Stand-up comic Raunaq Rajani alleged that he and his wife were assaulted during a protest in Mumbai on July 22. In a statement shared after the incident, Rajani said, “My wife’s rib has been fractured by a policeman,” while describing what happened during the protest. Rajani said he filed a complaint at Shivaji Park Police Station regarding the alleged incident. As of publishing, the Mumbai Police had not issued a response to his allegations. The comedian also questioned the use of police force, saying, “We don’t pay our taxes so the police can beat us up.”
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