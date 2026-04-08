Culture & Lifestyle
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What are we leaving behind in the mountains?

From pristine snow to scattered plastic, what are we leaving behind in the mountains? After a video from Gulmarg showed film crews dumping waste, concerns around rising pollution in fragile Himalayan ecosystems are back in focus.
Published on
08
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Mahakumbh's viral IIT Baba gets married
Mahakumbh's viral IIT Baba gets married
To be continued
Mahakumbh's viral IIT Baba gets married
Mahakumbh's viral IIT Baba gets married
Culture & Lifestyle
Social Media

What are we leaving behind in the mountains?

From pristine snow to scattered plastic, what are we leaving behind in the mountains? After a video from Gulmarg showed film crews dumping waste, concerns around rising pollution in fragile Himalayan ecosystems are back in focus.
Publié le
08
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Mahakumbh's viral IIT Baba gets married
À suivre
Mahakumbh's viral IIT Baba gets married

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