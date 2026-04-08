What are we leaving behind in the mountains?
From pristine snow to scattered plastic, what are we leaving behind in the mountains? After a video from Gulmarg showed film crews dumping waste, concerns around rising pollution in fragile Himalayan ecosystems are back in focus.
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What are we leaving behind in the mountains?
From pristine snow to scattered plastic, what are we leaving behind in the mountains? After a video from Gulmarg showed film crews dumping waste, concerns around rising pollution in fragile Himalayan ecosystems are back in focus.
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