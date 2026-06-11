What the Ghaziabad teen murder case reveals about youth crime

From a neighbourhood altercation to a murder, a police encounter, and a verification drive, Ghaziabad’s Khoda made headlines after a teenager was accused of a heinous crime against a minor. The accused later died in a police encounter. Brut journalist Vaishnavi broke down how the case unfolded and explored a bigger question: why did some young people get involved in serious crimes, and what factors in their lives may have influenced their choices?