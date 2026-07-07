Anshula Kapoor has officially tied the knot with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on July 6, 2026. The entrepreneur and social media personality married the first and only person she ever dated, making their love story one of Bollywood's most heartwarming celebrations this week. Arjun Kapoor Walked Anshula Down The Aisle One of the most emotional moments from the wedding saw Arjun Kapoor walking his sister down the aisle. Their father, Boney Kapoor, also joined them as they made their way to the mandap, creating a touching family moment that quickly went viral on social media. Who Is Rohan Thakkar? Rohan Thakkar is a screenwriter. He and Anshula first met through a dating app in 2022 and got engaged in October 2025 after dating for nearly three years. The couple have spoken openly about meeting through a dating app and finding love in their thirties, making their relationship relatable to many fans. More About Anshula Kapoor Anshula Kapoor is an entrepreneur, social media personality, and advocate for body positivity and mental health awareness. She has built a strong digital presence by sharing candid conversations around self-acceptance, confidence and emotional well-being. She also appeared on the reality show The Traitors, introducing herself to a wider audience beyond social media. Janhvi Kapoor Was The First Family Member To Meet Rohan During an earlier interview, Anshula revealed that the first person in her family whom Rohan met was her sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Although they occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship on social media after making it Instagram official in 2023, they largely kept details of their personal life private before announcing their engagement in 2025. "I Highly Recommend Finding Love In Your Thirties" Speaking about her relationship, Anshula said she "highly recommended" finding love in your thirties because "you know the kind of person you are; you know your priorities." Her comments resonated with many online, with fans celebrating her journey as a reminder that love has no timeline. Where Was The Wedding Held? Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding took place at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, with close family and friends in attendance. Images and videos from the intimate ceremony have been widely shared across social media, with several moments from the Kapoor family's celebrations, including Arjun Kapoor walking his sister down the aisle, going viral.