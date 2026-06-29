How Did Gaurav and Akanksha's Love Story Change Over the Years?
He saw her on a shoot and fell in love. As years passed, they got married, built a life together, and shared nearly a decade of memories. But life changed, and so did their relationship. This is the story of Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola.
/
/
How Did Gaurav and Akanksha's Love Story Change Over the Years?
He saw her on a shoot and fell in love. As years passed, they got married, built a life together, and shared nearly a decade of memories. But life changed, and so did their relationship. This is the story of Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.