Culture & Lifestyle
TV shows

How Did Gaurav and Akanksha's Love Story Change Over the Years?

He saw her on a shoot and fell in love. As years passed, they got married, built a life together, and shared nearly a decade of memories. But life changed, and so did their relationship. This is the story of Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola.
Published on
29
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Raghu Ram on Abhijeet Dipke
Raghu Ram on Abhijeet Dipke
To be continued
Raghu Ram on Abhijeet Dipke
Raghu Ram on Abhijeet Dipke
Culture & Lifestyle
TV shows

How Did Gaurav and Akanksha's Love Story Change Over the Years?

He saw her on a shoot and fell in love. As years passed, they got married, built a life together, and shared nearly a decade of memories. But life changed, and so did their relationship. This is the story of Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola.
Publié le
29
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Raghu Ram on Abhijeet Dipke
À suivre
Raghu Ram on Abhijeet Dipke

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