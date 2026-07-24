Who is Shreya Karla?
Known for her roast videos, bold opinions and unfiltered takes, Shreya Kalra has built a career creating content that often sparks debate. Her journey has been marked by criticism, controversy and constant reinvention. But through it all, she has remained true to herself. Here's how she became one of India's most talked-about digital creators.
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Who is Shreya Karla?
Known for her roast videos, bold opinions and unfiltered takes, Shreya Kalra has built a career creating content that often sparks debate. Her journey has been marked by criticism, controversy and constant reinvention. But through it all, she has remained true to herself. Here's how she became one of India's most talked-about digital creators.
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