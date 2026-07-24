Culture & Lifestyle
TV shows

Who is Shreya Karla?

Known for her roast videos, bold opinions and unfiltered takes, Shreya Kalra has built a career creating content that often sparks debate. Her journey has been marked by criticism, controversy and constant reinvention. But through it all, she has remained true to herself. Here's how she became one of India's most talked-about digital creators.
Published on
24
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Shilpa Shinde: Between Stardom and Controversy
Shilpa Shinde: Between Stardom and Controversy
To be continued
Shilpa Shinde: Between Stardom and Controversy
Shilpa Shinde: Between Stardom and Controversy
Culture & Lifestyle
TV shows

Who is Shreya Karla?

Known for her roast videos, bold opinions and unfiltered takes, Shreya Kalra has built a career creating content that often sparks debate. Her journey has been marked by criticism, controversy and constant reinvention. But through it all, she has remained true to herself. Here's how she became one of India's most talked-about digital creators.
Publié le
24
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Shilpa Shinde: Between Stardom and Controversy
À suivre
Shilpa Shinde: Between Stardom and Controversy

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