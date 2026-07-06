The Samosa Seller Waiting for His Second Chance

He sells samosas today, but he has never stopped believing he belongs on stage. After teaching himself dance through YouTube videos at cyber cafés, Shyam Nath Goswami made it to the auditions of Dance India Dance and came close to the breakthrough he had long hoped for. But personal tragedy and family responsibilities forced him to put those ambitions aside. Today, he continues to sell samosas while holding on to one hope: that his story isn't over yet.