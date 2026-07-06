Culture & Lifestyle
TV shows

The Samosa Seller Waiting for His Second Chance

He sells samosas today, but he has never stopped believing he belongs on stage. After teaching himself dance through YouTube videos at cyber cafés, Shyam Nath Goswami made it to the auditions of Dance India Dance and came close to the breakthrough he had long hoped for. But personal tragedy and family responsibilities forced him to put those ambitions aside. Today, he continues to sell samosas while holding on to one hope: that his story isn't over yet.
Published on
06
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
How Did Gaurav and Akanksha's Love Story Change Over the Years?
How Did Gaurav and Akanksha's Love Story Change Over the Years?
To be continued
How Did Gaurav and Akanksha's Love Story Change Over the Years?
How Did Gaurav and Akanksha's Love Story Change Over the Years?
Culture & Lifestyle
TV shows

The Samosa Seller Waiting for His Second Chance

He sells samosas today, but he has never stopped believing he belongs on stage. After teaching himself dance through YouTube videos at cyber cafés, Shyam Nath Goswami made it to the auditions of Dance India Dance and came close to the breakthrough he had long hoped for. But personal tragedy and family responsibilities forced him to put those ambitions aside. Today, he continues to sell samosas while holding on to one hope: that his story isn't over yet.
Publié le
06
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
How Did Gaurav and Akanksha's Love Story Change Over the Years?
À suivre
How Did Gaurav and Akanksha's Love Story Change Over the Years?

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