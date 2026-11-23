Pakistani minister Musadik Masood Malik was questioned about terrorism during his visit to India for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue. When a journalist asked him about stopping terrorism, Malik responded, “Why are you speaking so loudly, brother?” The journalist also asked whether Pakistan was willing to discuss handing over Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim to India. In response, Malik said that any such discussion would be based on evidence. “Whenever this discourse takes place, it’ll be based on evidence,” he said. This is not the first time Malik has spoken about India's actions concerning Pakistan. In June 2026, he had said, “If anyone tries to lay hands on our share of water, we will cut off his hand.” The statement came amid reports that India had suspended the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam attack in April 2025.