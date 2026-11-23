Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tried playing Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) but used the experience to reflect on changes in Indian politics since the previous game in the series. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Tharoor was seen trying to understand the game's controls. He said he had never played video games before and questioned the meaning of the title, saying, “A grand theft, yeah, but auto?” The conversation then turned to the 13-year gap between GTA 5 and GTA 6. Tharoor compared the time between the two releases with changes in India, referring to freedom of expression and the withdrawal of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes. He then described India's 2016 demonetisation exercise as “kind of a Grand Theft without Auto”. Tharoor also said that neither the game's setting nor its characters appealed to him. However, he acknowledged that the game had an audience around the world. He also spoke about India's gaming industry, saying the country had enough talent to develop games based on Indian settings and experiences.