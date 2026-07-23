Sonam Wangchuk breaks fast

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day indefinite hunger strike over the alleged NEET paper leak after meeting Union ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Wangchuk, who had been admitted after his health deteriorated during the fast, broke it in the presence of his wife, Gitanjali Angmo. He said he decided to end the fast after "long negotiations" with the Centre and appealed for the protest movement to remain peaceful. #SonamWangchuk #NEET #NEETPaperLeak #Education #IndiaNews

After 26 days on a hunger strike, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast. Wangchuk broke his fast at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, along with senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh. In a statement shared after midnight, Wangchuk said his decision came after “long negotiations on various conditions” and “in view of possible violence in the country.” Visuals from the hospital show Jitendra Singh helping Wangchuk sit up while JP Nadda offered him his first sip to break the fast. His wife, Gitanjali Angmo, was also present. Wangchuk said he will soon release a detailed video explaining the conditions under which he agreed to end the fast. His hunger strike, which began on June 28, had become the focal point of a larger protest seeking constitutional safeguards and greater protections for Ladakh.