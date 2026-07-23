We're not going to be complacent: PM Narendra Modi's fresh message on paper leaks

A fast-track court has been notified in Delhi to exclusively hear cases related to examination paper leaks under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The development comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated that the government would take strict action against those responsible for paper leaks and protect the future of students. It also comes amid the ongoing nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak. What Has Been Announced? According to a notification issued by the Delhi High Court, a dedicated fast-track court has been established at the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex to hear offences registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Judicial officer Anu Grover Baliga has been posted as the Special CBI Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) and will preside over the newly created court. The court will function under the administrative control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge. Which Cases Will The Court Hear? The court will hear cases registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, India's anti-paper leak law. According to the notification, all pending cases filed under the Act will be transferred to the newly constituted fast-track court. The law provides for imprisonment of up to five years and a fine of up to ₹10 lakh for those found guilty of using unfair means or facilitating public examination leaks. What Did PM Modi Say? In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government had decided to establish fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment in paper leak cases. "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth. We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks." Later, in a video statement, the Prime Minister said that more stringent measures against paper leaks would be announced at the next Cabinet meeting.