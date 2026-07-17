US President Donald Trump has claimed that China interfered in the 2020 US presidential election, alleging that newly declassified intelligence files support his accusations. However, he did not present evidence showing that Beijing altered voting systems or changed election outcomes. Trump made the remarks during a primetime address from the White House, just months before the US midterm elections. What Did Trump Claim? During his speech, Trump alleged that: China acquired personal data from millions of American voters. Voter files in 18 states were bought, stolen or hacked. US voting systems remain vulnerable to interference from foreign countries, including China, Russia and Iran. Hundreds of declassified intelligence documents support his claims. The White House released hundreds of intelligence documents during the address, many of which were heavily redacted and are still being reviewed. China Rejects Allegations China's Foreign Ministry strongly denied the accusations, calling them "entirely fabricated" and describing Trump's claims as "malicious smears" that have long been disproven. What Do US Intelligence Agencies Say? Trump's allegations contradict previous assessments by the US intelligence community. A 2021 report by the US National Intelligence Council concluded with high confidence that China did not interfere in the 2020 presidential election and chose not to undertake influence operations aimed at changing the outcome. Democrats Respond Democratic leaders accused Trump of undermining confidence in the electoral process ahead of the November midterm elections. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said American voters—not political leaders—should decide elections, while former Vice President Kamala Harris accused Trump of attempting to discourage voter participation by questioning election integrity. Call for Election Law Changes Trump also renewed his call for the SAVE America Act, legislation that would require proof of citizenship for voter registration, impose stricter voter identification requirements and significantly limit mail-in voting. The bill has remained stalled in the US Senate.