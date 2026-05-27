India
Society

A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata

A late-night cab ride in Kolkata turned into a heated showdown between a driver and a young woman over a Rs. 3000 payment dispute. What started as an argument inside the cab soon spiralled into accusations, panic, and chaos on the streets.
Published on
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Parents' heartwarming reaction to son's job at Google
Parents' heartwarming reaction to son's job at Google
To be continued
Parents' heartwarming reaction to son's job at Google
Parents' heartwarming reaction to son's job at Google
India
Society

A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata

A late-night cab ride in Kolkata turned into a heated showdown between a driver and a young woman over a Rs. 3000 payment dispute. What started as an argument inside the cab soon spiralled into accusations, panic, and chaos on the streets.
Publié le
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Parents' heartwarming reaction to son's job at Google
À suivre
Parents' heartwarming reaction to son's job at Google

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