A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
A late-night cab ride in Kolkata turned into a heated showdown between a driver and a young woman over a Rs. 3000 payment dispute. What started as an argument inside the cab soon spiralled into accusations, panic, and chaos on the streets.
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A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
A late-night cab ride in Kolkata turned into a heated showdown between a driver and a young woman over a Rs. 3000 payment dispute. What started as an argument inside the cab soon spiralled into accusations, panic, and chaos on the streets.
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