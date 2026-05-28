India
Society

A dead lizard was found in a chicken curry at the Dalmia Hostel mess in BHU in UP

They thought it was just another dinner at the hostel mess… Until dozens of hostellers began feeling nauseous and throwing up after a lizard was allegedly found in the food they had already eaten.
Published on
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
When women become commodities
When women become commodities
To be continued
When women become commodities
When women become commodities
India
Society

A dead lizard was found in a chicken curry at the Dalmia Hostel mess in BHU in UP

They thought it was just another dinner at the hostel mess… Until dozens of hostellers began feeling nauseous and throwing up after a lizard was allegedly found in the food they had already eaten.
Publié le
28
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
When women become commodities
À suivre
When women become commodities

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