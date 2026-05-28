A dead lizard was found in a chicken curry at the Dalmia Hostel mess in BHU in UP
They thought it was just another dinner at the hostel mess… Until dozens of hostellers began feeling nauseous and throwing up after a lizard was allegedly found in the food they had already eaten.
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A dead lizard was found in a chicken curry at the Dalmia Hostel mess in BHU in UP
They thought it was just another dinner at the hostel mess… Until dozens of hostellers began feeling nauseous and throwing up after a lizard was allegedly found in the food they had already eaten.
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