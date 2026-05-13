A TTE was suspended after a viral video showed him offering a discounted ticket to a passenger
A TTE entrusted with ensuring fair ticketing was caught on camera in fare irregularity, following which he was suspended soon after…
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A TTE was suspended after a viral video showed him offering a discounted ticket to a passenger
A TTE entrusted with ensuring fair ticketing was caught on camera in fare irregularity, following which he was suspended soon after…
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/
"NEET 2026 exam has played with the lives of lakhs of students," Educators reacted to the paper leak.
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