Absconding cleric in forced conversion case arrested from Madhya Pradesh
Nagpur police arrested a cleric accused of participating in the alleged forced conversion of a 24-year-old woman who also accused her former classmate of assault, blackmail and extortion.
/
/
Absconding cleric in forced conversion case arrested from Madhya Pradesh
Nagpur police arrested a cleric accused of participating in the alleged forced conversion of a 24-year-old woman who also accused her former classmate of assault, blackmail and extortion.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.