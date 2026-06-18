India
Society

Absconding cleric in forced conversion case arrested from Madhya Pradesh

Nagpur police arrested a cleric accused of participating in the alleged forced conversion of a 24-year-old woman who also accused her former classmate of assault, blackmail and extortion.
Published on
18
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide
To be continued
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide
India
Society

Absconding cleric in forced conversion case arrested from Madhya Pradesh

Nagpur police arrested a cleric accused of participating in the alleged forced conversion of a 24-year-old woman who also accused her former classmate of assault, blackmail and extortion.
Publié le
18
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide
À suivre
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide

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