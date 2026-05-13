India
Society

An abandoned newborn was rescued from a well in Rajasthan’s Tijara

She may not have been welcomed by the ones who brought her into this world… but an entire village in Rajasthan made sure she wasn’t left alone.
Published on
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal
Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal
To be continued
Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal
Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal
India
Society

An abandoned newborn was rescued from a well in Rajasthan’s Tijara

She may not have been welcomed by the ones who brought her into this world… but an entire village in Rajasthan made sure she wasn’t left alone.
Publié le
13
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal
À suivre
Diljit Dosanjh paused his Chicago tour show for a live gender reveal

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