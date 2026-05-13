An abandoned newborn was rescued from a well in Rajasthan’s Tijara
She may not have been welcomed by the ones who brought her into this world… but an entire village in Rajasthan made sure she wasn’t left alone.
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An abandoned newborn was rescued from a well in Rajasthan’s Tijara
She may not have been welcomed by the ones who brought her into this world… but an entire village in Rajasthan made sure she wasn’t left alone.
/
/
"NEET 2026 exam has played with the lives of lakhs of students," Educators reacted to the paper leak.
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